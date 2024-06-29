The English Riviera Triathlon is an endurance festival that you will not want to miss this summer.

All events will begin with a fantastic sea swim in the warm and sheltered waters of Goodrington Sands. After slicing through the waves, those doing the triathlon will hop on their bikes and complete the challenging loop around the Torbay area.

For those challenging themselves to the triathlon, know that it is not for the faint-hearted, as the bike course poses some challenging climbs that are sure to get your legs and lungs burning.

The bike course ends in a zooming descent towards the run course, which will take competitors along a stunning but tough off-road coastal journey, fit with steep hills and steps to challenge you all the way through the finish line.