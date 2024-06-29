English Riviera Triathlon
English Riviera Triathlon
About
Soak in the summer sun at this endurance sport festival held at Goodrington Sands. Offering an incredible array of races, from the Sprint Triathlon to the Aquathlon, all abilities are welcome at this event. Enjoy the beautiful scenery and take home a finisher's medal.
Standard Triathlon, Sprint Triathlon, Sprint Aquathlon, and 2 more
Sun, 30 Jun 2024
Torquay, United Kingdom
4(4 Reviews)
The event experience
Where and when
Location
The King's Dr, Torquay TQ2 5JE, UK
Start times
Sunday, 30 Jun 2024
Standard Triathlon: 7:30 amSprint Triathlon: 7:30 amSprint Aquathlon: 8:00 amSprint Aquabike: 8:00 amSwim Bike Run Tri: 8:30 am
Event summary
Here are the distances available for English Riviera Triathlon
Standard Triathlon
1.5km
40km
10km
£26.33 - £74
Sprint Triathlon
0.75km
20km
5km
£22 - £60
Sprint Aquathlon
0.75km
5km
£58
Swim Bike Run Tri
0.2km
9km
2.5km
£42
Route information
The English Riviera Triathlon is an endurance festival that you will not want to miss this summer.
All events will begin with a fantastic sea swim in the warm and sheltered waters of Goodrington Sands. After slicing through the waves, those doing the triathlon will hop on their bikes and complete the challenging loop around the Torbay area.
For those challenging themselves to the triathlon, know that it is not for the faint-hearted, as the bike course poses some challenging climbs that are sure to get your legs and lungs burning.
The bike course ends in a zooming descent towards the run course, which will take competitors along a stunning but tough off-road coastal journey, fit with steep hills and steps to challenge you all the way through the finish line.
There is also an Aquathlon taking place on the same day, with a variety of sea swims on offer.
Organiser route images
What's included
- Chip-timed results
- Bespoke finisher's medal
- Category prizes and podium presentation
- Free silicon swim hats
- Secure transition
- Professional event photography
- Numbered racking
- Exclusive English Riviera Triathlon beanie hat
- Full safety cover, safety boats and marker buoys
- First Aid support
- Fully marked & marshalled course
- Feed stations
How to get there
The King's Dr, Torquay TQ2 5JE, UK
English Riviera Triathlon HQ is located at Youngs Park, Goodrington beach, Paignton, TQ4 6BU.
Parking
There is lots of paid parking available near the beach.
By Car
From Paignton, take the coast road to Brixham. The beach car park is directly opposite Clennon Valley Leisure Centre.
Event day logistics
06:00 Registration opens
07:30 Standard Triathlon and Sprint Triathlon start
08:00 Sprint Aquabike and Sprint Aquathlon start
09:30 Swim Bike Run Tri starts
For all events, please register an hour before your race and no less than 30 minutes before.
Age Requirements
All entrants must be 15 and older to enter the Swim Bike Run Tri, Sprint Aquathlon and Sprint Aquabike events.
Standard Triathlon competitors must be 17 or older, and those participating in the Sprint Triathlon must be aged 20 or above on race day.
Kit List
- Swimsuit/Trisuit for the swim - wetsuits are not normally required for this swim, however, they are recommended for first-time open water swimmers. They will keep you warmer and provide buoyancy that will make swimming easier. Short wetsuits or armless wetsuits are also permitted.
- Goggles
- Bike - time trial or triathlon bikes will be quickest but because of the hilly route, a road bike will be almost as quick. Mountain bikes are also allowed.
- Helmet
- Trail shoes for the run
- Change of clothes for after the event
Spectator Info
Spectators will be permitted at the event, and unlike most triathlons, spectators will be able to watch most of the swim along the promenade.
Please note that dogs are allowed on the North Sands Beach.
FAQs
Will there be toilets or changing facilities at the English Riviera Triathlon?
Yes, toilets will be available at the Surf Life Saving Club nearby.
Where is there parking for the English Riviera Triathlon?
There is public car parking available only 50m from Race HQ which is payable upon arrival.
Will there be prizes for the English Riviera Triathlon?
Yes there will be prizes for top 3 racers in a number of categories.
Reviews
4.0
4 reviews
Running in London Parks
£22 - £74