Exeter Gravel Races
Exeter Gravel Races
About
Zoom around the gravel tracks of Escot Park at this fantastic cycling event. The looped off-road course offers an exciting route, with fantastic views along the way. Come for the bespoke medal and unique race.
Gravel Race Novice, Youth & Juvenile and Gravel Race Open
Sun, 25 Feb 2024
Exeter, United Kingdom
2.9(5 Reviews)
Where and when
Location
Escot Park, Exeter EX11 1LU, UK
Start times
Sunday, 25 Feb 2024
Gravel Race Novice, Youth & Juvenile: 10:45 amGravel Race Open: 12:00 pm
Event summary
Here are the distances available for Exeter Gravel Races
Gravel Race Novice, Youth & Juvenile
50min
£15 - £21
Gravel Race Open
90min
£24 - £30
Route information
This lapped off-road course is mostly on gravel fire roads, making it perfect for gravel bikes but also well suited to CX bikes or mountain bikes. The races will be electronically chip timed. The organiser will finish everyone on the same lap so even if you get lapped you will finish within a few minutes of the winner.
The Open race will last approximately 90 minutes, with the Novice, Youth & Juvenile race lasting approximately 50 minutes.
What's included
- Chip timing
- Prizes & podium presentations
- Professional event photographs*
- Event HQ (toilets, free parking, food)
- Public liability insurance
- Professional First Aid
* photos free with Sportiva Events logo at social media resolution. Hi-res downloads with no watermark & prints are available for an additional charge
How to get there
Escot Park, Exeter EX11 1LU, UKGet full directions
Parking
There's plenty of free parking at the event venue.
Event day logistics
10:45 Gravel Race Novice, Youth & Juvenile starts
12:00 Gravel Race Open starts
Age Restrictions
All riders must be 12+ on race day to take part in the Novice, Youth & Juvenile race and 15+ for the Open race.
Reviews
2.9
5 reviews
Running in London Parks
