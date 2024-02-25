Exeter Gravel Races

This lapped off-road course is mostly on gravel fire roads, making it perfect for gravel bikes but also well suited to CX bikes or mountain bikes. The races will be electronically chip timed. The organiser will finish everyone on the same lap so even if you get lapped you will finish within a few minutes of the winner.

The Open race will last approximately 90 minutes, with the Novice, Youth & Juvenile race lasting approximately 50 minutes.