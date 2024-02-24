Exeter Trail Races
Exeter Trail Races
About
Escot Park plays host to this wonderful trail running event. With a choice of a 5 or 10k off-road race on offer, there is something for everyone to enjoy. Enjoy the scenic route and take home a bespoke medal to celebrate your achievement.
5k, 10k Canicross, 5k Canicross, and 1 more
Sat, 24 Feb 2024
Ottery Saint Mary, United Kingdom
4.7(9 Reviews)
Where and when
Location
Escot Park, Ottery Saint Mary EX11 1LU, UK
Start times
Saturday, 24 Feb 2024
5k: 11:00 am10k Canicross: 11:00 am5k Canicross: 11:00 am10k: 11:05 am
Event summary
Here are the distances available for Exeter Trail Races
5k
5km
£18 - £23
10k Canicross
10km
£23 - £28
10k
10km
£23 - £28
5k Canicross
5km
£18 - £23
Route information
Taking place in the grounds of Escot Park, this excellent trail running venue hosts a 5k and 10k route. Both distances are single laps, totally off-road and include some tricky climbs.
What's included
- Medals for all finishers
- RFID chip timing
- Prizes for category winners
- Professional photographs*
- Event caterers serving hot food & drinks
- Free Parking
- Public liability insurance
- Professional First Aid
* photos free with Sportiva Events logo at social media resolution. Hi-res downloads with no watermark & prints are available for an additional charge
How to get there
Escot Park, Ottery Saint Mary EX11 1LU, UK
Parking
There is plenty of free parking in the car park at the top of the drive on the right.
Event day logistics
09:00 Registration for Canicross event opens
09:30 Registration for 5k and 10k opens
11:00 10k Canicross startS
11:01 10k starts
11:20 5k Canicross starts
11:21 5k starts
Age Requirements
All runners must be aged 12 or older on race day for the 5k and 15 or older for the 10k.
Reviews
4.7
9 reviews
