Exmoor 21 Miles (ish) Guided Trail Run
£20
About
Perfect for those looking for a new challenge with experienced run guides, this 21-mile route will take runners along the SW Coast path and Coleridge Way, with plenty of stops for water and photos. Come along to learn something new and get some miles in those legs.
Exmoor 21 Miles Guided Run
Sat, 15 Jun 2024
Countisbury, United Kingdom
5(1 Review)
Where and when
Location
1 Town Farm Cottages, Countisbury, Lynton EX35 6NE, UK
Start times
Saturday, 15 Jun 2024
Exmoor 21 Miles Guided Run: 9:00 am
Event summary
Here are the distances available for Exmoor 21 Miles (ish) Guided Trail Run
Exmoor 21 Miles Guided Run
21mi
£20
Route information
This event is approximately a 21-mile trail run making its way along 10 miles of undulating SW Coast path, under shaded woods, towards Porlock Weir, where you will have time to refresh, refill water and enjoy an ice cream on the sea front.
A steep ascent will follow, offering glimpses of Porlock Bay through the ancient woodland, before we join the Coleridge Way and start the 11 miles back through the Doone Valley to County Gate, where Exmoor ponies can often be seen grazing on the moors.
Finally, the run will end at Watersmeet House, where you are welcome to celebrate with a drink or cake in the tea garden (not included). This will be a fairly challenging 21-mile run with approx 4700ft of elevation, but the group will walk the hills, stay together and stop for many photos along the way.
Note, this is a trail run and not a hike, there will be hiking involved but the focus is on running at an easy conversational pace.
What's included
- A guided run, with two-run leaders and a support runner.
- Conversation
- Scenery
- A lovely day!
How to get there
1 Town Farm Cottages, Countisbury, Lynton EX35 6NE, UKGet full directions
Parking
Parking is available at Barna Barrow approximately 600 metres uphill from the bunkhouse.
Event day logistics
08:50 Meet up for the safety brief
09:00 Run begins
Kit List
• Trail shoes
• Running kit
• Running vest which holds at least 1l of water
• Waterproof jacket
• Gloves, hat, buff, sunglasses (all weather dependent)
• Spare warm layer (to take on to trails)
• Foil blanket or similar
• Phone
• Sufficient snacks for the trails
Reviews
5.0
1 reviews
