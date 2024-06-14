Exmoor 21 Miles (ish) Guided Trail Run

This event is approximately a 21-mile trail run making its way along 10 miles of undulating SW Coast path, under shaded woods, towards Porlock Weir, where you will have time to refresh, refill water and enjoy an ice cream on the sea front.

A steep ascent will follow, offering glimpses of Porlock Bay through the ancient woodland, before we join the Coleridge Way and start the 11 miles back through the Doone Valley to County Gate, where Exmoor ponies can often be seen grazing on the moors.

Finally, the run will end at Watersmeet House, where you are welcome to celebrate with a drink or cake in the tea garden (not included). This will be a fairly challenging 21-mile run with approx 4700ft of elevation, but the group will walk the hills, stay together and stop for many photos along the way.

Note, this is a trail run and not a hike, there will be hiking involved but the focus is on running at an easy conversational pace.