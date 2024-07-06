Fareham Triathlon Series
£17.76 - £37
About
Everyone Active are back with the awesome Fareham Triathlon. Suitable for a range of ages and abilities, this multi-sport weekend deserves a spot in all athletes' diaries. Come for the supportive atmosphere and fantastic course.
Adult Sprint Distance Triathlon, Adult Sprint Distance Aquabike, Adult Sprint Distance Aquathlon, and 1 more
Sun, 7 Jul 2024
Fareham, United Kingdom
3.3(90 Reviews)
Where and when
Location
Fareham Leisure Centre, Park Ln, Fareham PO16 7JU, UK
Start times
Sunday, 7 Jul 2024
Adult Sprint Distance Triathlon: 8:00 amAdult Sprint Distance Aquabike: 8:00 amAdult Sprint Distance Aquathlon: 8:00 amAdult Sprint Distance Duathlon: 8:00 am
Event summary
Here are the distances available for Fareham Triathlon Series
Adult Sprint Distance Triathlon
400m
19.2km
5.1km
£17.76 - £37
Adult Sprint Distance Aquabike
400m
19.2km
£27
Adult Sprint Distance Aquathlon
400m
5.1km
£27
Adult Sprint Distance Duathlon
2.5km
19.2km
2.5km
£27
Route information
The fantastic Fareham Triathlon will be taking place at Fareham Leisure Centre. The swim sections will be pool based, while the run and bike legs will make the most of the recreation ground and surrounding areas.
What's included
- Finisher's medal
- Finisher's t-shirt (at an extra cost)
- Marked and marshalled route
- Parking
How to get there
Fareham Leisure Centre, Park Ln, Fareham PO16 7JU, UKGet full directions
Parking
There will be parking available at the leisure centre.
By Train
The event venue is located around a 15 minute walk from Fareham train station.
Event day logistics
Schedule
Exact timings will be communicated with athletes in the run up to the event.
Age Requirements
- Adult: 17+
Please Note: A competitor’s age is taken as of the 31/12/2024
Registration
You will be required to attend a registration on race day when you will collect your race pack.
FAQs
When should I arrive at the Fareham Triathlon?
Exact start times will be confirmed closer to the event. You should aim to arrive 45 - 60 minutes before your start to allow time to park, register and warm up.
How old must I be to take part in the Fareham Triathlon?
Adult: 17+
Will there be medals at the Fareham Triathlon?
Yes, all finishers will receive a medal. You can also opt to purchase an event t-shirt for an extra £7.
£17.76 - £37