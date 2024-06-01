Greenwich Park Meridian 5k & 10k

Distance: 10k / 5k Terrain: Mixed terrain

Seize this opportunity to run around one of London's most renowned green spaces, Greenwich Park, and soak in the amazing views of central London, Canary Wharf, the O2 and the River Thames. Runners will also be able to glimpse the historic Royal Observatory, the National Maritime Museum and The Queens House.

Beginning and ending at the Bandstand in the heart of the park, this mixed-terrain route will take runners around a circular 5k lapped route, with 5k runners completing one lap, and 10k runners completing two.

Every kilometre from 1-5km and 1-10km will be accurately marked out with signposts. There will also be marshals stationed throughout the course to guide runners on the right course, as well as support you all the way to the finish.

The course will not be closed off so pay close attention to everything around you. Be aware of pedestrians, dogs and cyclists.