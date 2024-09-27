Guardians of the CODRC

This ever-popular, Guardians of the Galaxy-themed event is returning to Telford for its 8th year running. Starting from Coalport, runners can opt to run either a half marathon or full marathon.

The marathon route takes runners along the Silkin Way, which weaves through the heart of Telford to Brockton in the north. The Silkin Way is a tarmac footpath and cycle trail that follows disused railway lines and canal beds, giving an insight into Telford's industrial past. There will be an aid station at the halfway point, where you can refuel with cake and drinks before heading back the way towards Coalport. The half marathon follows a similar route but turns back north of Oakengates to return to Coalport.

This race is also available to enter virtually - simply run your preferred distance wherever you like and then submit your results using Strava or Garmin.