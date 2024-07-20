Guildford Triathlon and Kids Aquathlon 2024

07:00 Sprint triathlon starts

09:00 Tristart Tristar starts

09:10 Tristar 1 starts

09:20 Tristar 2 starts

09:30 Tristar 3 starts

Race Packs

Race Packs must be collected on the day of the event, before the start of your race, from registration. Please be aware that you will not receive anything in the post.

Age Requirements

Entrants must be 15 and older on race day to enter the Sprint. For the kid's events, entrants must be the following ages:

Tristart Tristar: Entrants must be 8 years of age in order to participate

Tristar 1: Entrants must be 9-10 years of age in order to participate

Tristar 2: Entrants must be 11-12 years of age in order to participate

Tristar 3: Entrants must be 13-14 years of age in order to participate

Showers and changing room facilities

There will be showers and changing rooms located at the Sports Centre.

Toilets

There will be toilets on site for participants to use.