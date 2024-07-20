Guildford Triathlon and Kids Aquathlon 2024
Guildford Triathlon and Kids Aquathlon 2024
About
Take on the Guildford Triathlon, a perfect introduction to the world of multi-sport events. Offering kid's Aquathlon races this event a great day out for the whole family. Come to earn your finisher's medal.
Sprint Triathlon, Sprint Triathlon with T-Shirt, Tristart Tristar (Age: 8 Years), and 3 more
View details
Sun, 21 Jul 2024
View logistics
Guildford, United Kingdom
View location
4.4(39 Reviews)
All reviews
The event experience
Where and when
Location
Richard Meyjes Rd, Guildford GU2, UK
Start times
Sunday, 21 Jul 2024
Sprint Triathlon: 7:00 amSprint Triathlon with T-Shirt: 7:00 amTristart Tristar (Age: 8 Years): 9:00 amTristar 1 (Age: 9-10 Years): 9:10 amTristar 2 (Age: 11-12 Years): 9:20 amTristar 3 (13-14 Years): 9:30 am
Event summary
Here are the distances available for Guildford Triathlon and Kids Aquathlon 2024
Sprint Triathlon
500m
22km
5km
£50
Sprint Triathlon with T-Shirt
500m
22km
5km
£62
Tristart Tristar (Age: 8 Years)
150m
500m
£25
Tristar 1 (Age: 9-10 Years)
150m
1.5km
£25
Route information
Sprint Triathlon
Sprint Swim
Distance: 500m
Lengths: 10 lengths
Swim type: Pool swim
Sprint Bike
Distance: 22k
Terrain: Road
Elevation: 590ft+/587ft-
Sprint Run
Distance: 5k
Terrain: Road
Elevation: 242 ft+/196 ft-
The Sprint Triathlon course will be gently rolling, perfect for an introduction to triathlons or for seasoned veterans to shoot for a PB. The pool swim will be 10 lengths (500m), followed by a 22k bike ride on some rolling roads, before transitioning to the road run. This course is perfect for all abilities.
Kids Aquathlon
The kid's aquathlon is a perfect introduction to the triathlon world. Taking place on a smaller course kids will have the opportunity to swim and then run for the finish, making this event fun for all the family.
Organiser route images
What's included
- Finisher's medal
- Chip-timed results
- Prizes for category winners
- Fully marked and marshalled course
- Medical support
- Bag drop
- Showers and changing room facilities
- Toilets and refreshments
How to get there
Richard Meyjes Rd, Guildford GU2, UKGet full directions
Parking
Parking is located at the Surrey Sports park, charges may apply.
By Train
The closest train station is Guildford station, which is about 1.3 mile from the start. You can either ride your bike from here or take the number 5 bus.
Event day logistics
07:00 Sprint triathlon starts
09:00 Tristart Tristar starts
09:10 Tristar 1 starts
09:20 Tristar 2 starts
09:30 Tristar 3 starts
Race Packs
Race Packs must be collected on the day of the event, before the start of your race, from registration. Please be aware that you will not receive anything in the post.
Age Requirements
Entrants must be 15 and older on race day to enter the Sprint. For the kid's events, entrants must be the following ages:
- Tristart Tristar: Entrants must be 8 years of age in order to participate
- Tristar 1: Entrants must be 9-10 years of age in order to participate
- Tristar 2: Entrants must be 11-12 years of age in order to participate
- Tristar 3: Entrants must be 13-14 years of age in order to participate
Showers and changing room facilities
There will be showers and changing rooms located at the Sports Centre.
Toilets
There will be toilets on site for participants to use.
FAQs
How old do I need to be to enter the Guildford Triathlon and Kids Aquathlon?
Entrants must be 15 and older on race day to enter the Sprint. For the kid's events, entrants must be the following ages: Tristart: 8 years of age, Tristar 1: 9-10 years of age, Tristar 2: 11-12 years of age, Tristar 3: 13-14 years of age.
Are there changing and shower facilities at the Guildford Triathlon and Kids Aquathlon?
Yes, there are both shower and changing facilities.
When will I receive my race pack for the Guildford Triathlon and Kids Aquathlon?
Race Packs must be collected on the day of the event, before the start of your race, from registration. Please be aware that you will not receive anything in the post.
Reviews
4.4
39 reviews
