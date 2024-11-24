RunThrough Hampton Court Palace 10k - November 2024
1 / 4
1 +
RunThrough Hampton Court Palace 10k - November 2024
Not quite ready to book?
Save this event for later and come back to it when you're ready.
£30 - £50
About
Explore the grounds of the historic Hampton Court Palace in this fantastic 10k event. Come along for the buzzing atmosphere created by the 1500+ participants, and take home your well-earned finisher's medal.
Group of 6 Booking, 10k and 10k + T-Shirt (£12)
View details
Sun, 24 Nov 2024
View logistics
Molesey, United Kingdom
View location
4.8(20 Reviews)
All reviews
Perks of booking with Let's Do This
Best price guarantee
Official booking partner
We're #1 in customer satisfaction
The event experience
📣
Atmosphere
Based on the number of participants
😍
Scenery
Based on location and reviews
Invite friends, earn credit
After registering for this event, invite your friends to join you and if it's their first booking on Let's Do This you'll get 5%* off your next event with RunThrough.
Where and when
Location
Hampton Court Palace, Hampton Ct Way, Molesey, East Molesey KT8 9AU, UK
Start times
Sunday, 24 Nov 2024
Group of 6 Booking: TBC10k: 9:00 am10k + T-Shirt (£12): 9:00 am
Event summary
Here are the distances available for RunThrough Hampton Court Palace 10k - November 2024
10k
10km
£38
10k + T-Shirt (£12)
10km
£50
Group of 6 Booking
£30
Route information
Terrain: Paved paths
Elevation: Flat
Elevation: Flat
The event starts and finishes in the grounds of Hampton Court Palace.
One of the main benefits that Hampton Court Palace has for running is being placed next to the River Thames. This means that ground around and inside the Palace is flat, making it the perfect event for a PB.
One thing for sure, is that you will be hard pushed to find a more scenic event in the UK.
Organiser route images
What's included
- Unique Finisher's Medal
- Chip-timed results
- Course marshals
- Way-marked route
- Fruit and flapjacks
- Official event photography
How to get there
Hampton Court Palace, Hampton Ct Way, Molesey, East Molesey KT8 9AU, UKGet full directions
By Train
35 minutes from London Waterloo - calling at Vauxhall, Clapham Junction, Earlsfield, Wimbledon, Raynes Park, New Malden, Berrylands, Surbiton and Thames Ditton before arriving at Hampton Court. Trains run every half an hour.
By Bus
Bus routes from Kingston: 111, 216, 411, 461, 513. From Richmond: R68.
By Car
The palace postcode is KT8 9AU and is located on the A308 and is well signposted from all the major local roads; drivers should follow the brown tourist attraction road signs.
From the M25 take either exit 10 on to the A307 or exit 12 on to the A308.
The palace is also accessible via the A3 and then the A309.
Parking
Please note that there is no parking inside the Palace grounds on the day of the event.
Event day logistics
09:00 10k race starts
10:30 10k cut-off time
*Please arrive at least 45 minutes before the start of the race to allow enough time to register, attach your race number, drop any bags you may have and warm-up.
Race Pack
Race Packs must be collected on the day of the event, before the start of your race, from registration. Please be aware that you will not receive anything in the post.f
Cut-off Time
Please note that there is a strict 90 minute cut-off time.
Age Requirements
You must be at least 15 years old on the day of the event in order to participate.
Bag Drop
There will be a secure area where bags can be left, though it is recommended that you bring as little baggage as possible. Your bag tag is attached to your race number which you can tear off and attach to your bag.
Refreshments
There will be water stations at the 5k point of the race and at the finish where flapjacks and bananas will be waiting for finishers.
Headphones
It is not recommended that you wear headphones during the race so you stay alert to what is going on around you and hear the encouragement from marshals and spectators. There will also be pedestrians on the paths you'll be running who you'll need to be aware of.
Race Results
Your race timings will be published on RunThrough results page after the race.
Spectator Info
This is a great event for spectators. Not only will you be able to cheer on the runners but you will be treated to great views of this historic palace.
FAQs
Where can I find my results for the Hampton Court Palace 10k?
Results will be available after the race on the RunThrough results page.
Where will the water stations be at the Hampton Court Palace 10k?
The water stations will be at mile 3, 7 and 11 as well as at the finish.
Will there be bag drop at the Hampton Court Palace 10k?
Yes, there will be a bag drop available in the event village.
Reviews
4.8
20 reviews
Running in London Parks
£30 - £50