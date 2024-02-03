Hawks Fast Break 5K

About
Join Harry the Hawk, the ATL Dancers, the Flight Crew, 404 Crew, ATL Boom and DJ MoHawk as you make your way around State Farm Arena at the 2024 Hawks Fast Break 5K presented by Sharecare.
Virtual 5K and 5K
Sat, 3 Feb 2024
Atlanta, United States
4.8(93 Reviews)
Where and when
Location
1 State Farm Dr, Atlanta, GA 30303, USA
Start times
Saturday, 3 Feb 2024
Virtual 5K: 8:00 am5K: 8:30 am
Event summary
Here are the distances available for Hawks Fast Break 5K
5K
3.1mi
$55
Virtual 5K
3.1mi
$55
Route information
Starting in the iconic State Farm Arena, participants will be taken along Forsyth St towards the first water station. From here it's along Northside Drive, heading back towards State Farm Arena for a sprint finish.
What's included
- FREE race day parking
- Long-sleeve adidas shirt
- A $25 voucher to use toward a ticket to a Hawks game
This race is the first of three in the ATL Fit Fan Series! Read more on our website.
How to get there
1 State Farm Dr, Atlanta, GA 30303, USAGet full directions
Parking
Free parking will be available on the day.
Event day logistics
6:30am Doors Open / Number Pick-Up
7:30am ATL Dance performance/Warm up
8am 5K starts
8:15am 5K start line closes
8:45am Awards ceremony/Hawks performances
9:15am 5K course closes
9:30am 5K festivities close
Hawks Game Vouchers
Vouchers are eligible for select Atlanta Hawks home games beginning on 11/21/23. Please see below for that list of games where the $25 voucher can fully cover a ticket starting 11/21/23
- Tuesday, November 21st vs. Indiana Pacers
- Wednesday, November 22nd vs. Brooklyn Nets
- Monday, December 18th vs. Detroit Pistons
- Wednesday, January 3rd vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
- Wednesday, January 10th vs. Philadelphia 76ers
- Wednesday, January 17th vs. Orlando Magic
- Monday, February 12th vs. Chicago Bulls
- Sunday, February 25th vs. Orlando Magic
- Tuesday, February 27th vs. Utah Jazz
- Wednesday, March 6th vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
- Wednesday, March 27th vs. Portland Trail-Blazers
- Wednesday, April 3rd vs. Detroit Pistons
- Wednesday, April 10th vs. Charlotte Hornets
Participants will receive a ticketing email roughly one week after registering. The email will contain a unique voucher code and instructions for redemption. The runner's voucher may be applied towards any qualifying game offering a $25 ticket. Using the voucher for any other select game offered would require participants to pay the remaining difference. Ticket pricing and inventory are subject to change.
*Participants can purchase additional tickets upon redemption of runner voucher.
Reviews
4.8
93 reviews
