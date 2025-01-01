Virtual How Far Can You Go - Winter Edition

Take on the ultimate challenge this New Year by seeing how far you can run in the month of January in this virtual event. Run outside on trails or footpaths or inside on a treadmill, wherever and whenever you like! Set yourself a distance target and see if you can meet or beat it.

Beginning at 00:01 on the 1st of January and ending at midnight on the 31st of January, this virtual challenge entails running at least 31 miles (1 mile a day) throughout the month, submitting your results before midday on the 1st of February. Include your mileage from any other event you run in January and give your total monthly distance. Results can be submitted either via Strava or email. This race is available to enter solo or in a team.

Challenge yourself by aiming to complete the All 4 Seasons Series, with Winter (January), Spring (April), Summer (July) and Autumn (October) events. Taking part in all four events will automatically enter you into the Grand Slam, giving you the chance to get your hands on a Grand Slam Buckle.