£18.33 - £36
About
Shoot for a PB or try your first 10k in this fast and flat route along Cheshire's country roads. Perfect for runners of all stripes, this closed road run is the perfect spring run. Come for the community feel and to collect your finisher's medal.
10k inc T-Shirt (+£12), 10k and Group of 6 Booking
Sun, 16 Mar 2025
Nantwich, United Kingdom
4.8(29 Reviews)
The event experience
Where and when
Location
Nantwich CW5 5AU, UK
Start times
Sunday, 16 Mar 2025
10k inc T-Shirt (+£12): 9:00 am10k: 9:00 amGroup of 6 Booking: 9:00 am
Event summary
Here are the distances available for HSW Solicitors Nantwich 10k 2025
10k inc T-Shirt (+£12)
10km
£36
10k
10km
£24
Group of 6 Booking
£18.33
Route information
Enjoy a picturesque run along the country lanes of Cheshire in this fast and flat, closed-road run. Partnering with Nantwich Running Club and HSW Solicitors, RunThrough brings you this popular event for its 2025 instalment.
Starting and finishing in Nantwich Town Square, this 10k route is perfect for securing a new PB, but is also ideal for those just looking for a fun morning out.
What's included
- Bespoke finisher's medal
- Chip-timed results
- Free official event photographs
- Post-race goodies
- Prizes for 1st/2nd/3rd men & women
- Accurately marked course
How to get there
By Train
By Train
Nantwich train station is just a 7-minute walk from the event site and is serviced by London Euston station.
Event day logistics
09:00 10k starts
10:30 Cut-off time
*Please arrive at least 45-60 minutes before the start of the race to allow plenty of time to park, register, collect your race pack and warm up.
Age Requirements
Entrants must be 15 and older to enter the event.
Cut-off Time
There will be a race cut-off time of 90 minutes as this is a closed road event.
Race Packs
Race Packs must be collected on the day of the event, before the start of your race, from registration. Please be aware that you will not receive anything in the post.
FAQs
How old do I have to be to enter the HSW Solicitors Nantwich 10k?
Entrants must be 15 and older to enter the event.
How will I receive my race pack for the HSW Solicitors Nantwich 10k?
Race Packs must be collected on the day of the event, before the start of your race, from registration. Please be aware that you will not receive anything in the post.
Is there a cut-off time at the HSW Solicitors Nantwich 10k?
Yes, due to the closed roads at the event, there is a strict 90-minute cut-off time.
Reviews
4.8
29 reviews
£18.33 - £36