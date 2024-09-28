Humber Bridge Half Marathon

09:00 Half Marathon starts

Age Requirements

All runners must be aged 17 or older on the day of the event.

Race Packs

Race Packs must be collected on the day of the event, before the start of your race, from registration. Please be aware that you will not receive anything in the post.

Bag Drop

There will be a secure area where you can leave your baggage. Your baggage tag will be attached to your race number. Please bring as little as possible.