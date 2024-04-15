In-Training for Peachtree
$95 - $125
About
Mon, 15 Apr 2024
Atlanta, United States
Where and when
Location
201 Armour Dr NE, Atlanta, GA 30324, USA
Start times
Monday 15 Apr 2024
In-Training for Peachtree: 8:00 am
Event summary
Route information
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race is called Atlanta's greatest day by many and known as the world's largest 10K road race by all. July 4, 2024 is the 55th Running of the iconic race and there's no better way to prepare than by training with Atlanta Track Club. Whether this is your first Peachtree, you're aiming for a top 1,000 finisher mug, or you're focusing on maintaining your fitness through the spring and summer, Atlanta Track Club's In-Training for Peachtree program will prepare you for your best Peachtree. The 11-week science-based training program combines structured long workouts with additional midweek workouts to help you reach your goals, either with the support of a group or without having to leave your neighborhood.
What's included
-
Options for both in-person and remote/virtual athletes
-
Atlanta Track Club In-Training Certified Coaches and Run Leads to guide you while keeping you accountable
-
Weekly educational opportunities led by doctors, nutritionists, physical therapists, professional coaches, specialists, and other running and walking experts
-
Small group workouts throughout the city during the week and larger long run workouts on Saturdays at multiple locations
-
Customized training levels to meet your fitness, experience, and goalsWorkouts to prepare you for The Peachtree or any summer 5K or 10K event
-
Daily text/email reminders of workouts powered by Final Surge
-
Online platforms to build community and camaraderie
How to get there
201 Armour Dr NE, Atlanta, GA 30324, USA
-
Event day logistics
We recommend that training participants be able to maintain 18-20 min/mile for at least one mile at the start of training.
