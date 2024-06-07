Inflatable 5k - Liverpool
Inflatable 5k - Liverpool
About
The world’s largest and best Inflatable 5k has got even Bigger, Bouncier and Better! Tackling 32 gigantic obstacles on the 5k distance, combined with five pumping music zones to motivate you around the course, this years Inflatable 5k is the most epic yet! With four different distances - 2.5k, 5k, 10k, 15k - to choose from, the whole family can take part!
Sat, 8 Jun 2024
Liverpool, United Kingdom
The event experience
Where and when
Location
Ormskirk Rd, Aintree, Liverpool L9 5AS, UK
Start times
Saturday, 8 Jun 2024
5k: 9:00 am2.5k: 9:00 am10k: 9:00 am15k: 9:00 am
Event summary
5k
5km
2.5k
2.5km
10k
10km
15k
15km
Route information
Click here to see the event in action!
With massive obstacles, this wildly popular event has been accurately coined the UK's best Inflatable 5k obstacle course.
'Participants will be taken over obstacles, ranging from 'The Crawler', 'Bish Bash', and 'The Demon', with some running in between.
Each lap is 2.5k long, giving entrants the opportunity to revisit their favourite obstacles each lap.
What's included
- 🧦 Finisher's socks
How to get there
Ormskirk Rd, Aintree, Liverpool L9 5AS, UKGet full directions
Parking
Parking is £5 per car, please have the exact change ready for the parking marshals.
Event day logistics
09:00 - 14:30 Start times
Age Requirements
The Inflatable 5k is open to ages 5+, with children under 15 offered a discount at the time of booking.
All Children under the age of 16 must run with a participating adult on maximum of a 3:1 ratio.
Event Packs
Your event pack will be sent out to you 1-2 weeks before the event, which includes your race number.
Select Wave & FlexiWave Tickets
Entrants can choose different ticket types at checkout which mean the following:
- Select your own wave means you choose the way you start from (£2.50pp)
- Flexiwave: We'll choose your wave for you (no extra cost)
Registration
Because you will receive your event pack in the post you do not have to register on the day. Please write your emergency details on the back of your number, stick the number to your chest then you are ready to go.
Group Entry
Entrants can enter as a group for a discounted price. Use the form found on the event page to add each member of your team to the cart and the discount will be automatically applied to each entry when you have four or more runners in your cart.
Event Information
Please do not arrive more than 30 minutes before your start time.
Kit
- Sensible running shoes
- Long-sleeved top
Please bring a rain jacket if the weather is looking bad, and please feel free to come in fancy dress!
FAQs
How do I enter a group at the Inflatable 5k?
Use the form found on the event page to add each member of your team to the cart. The group discount will be automatically applied to each entry when you have four or more runners in your cart.
Is there an age limit at the Inflatable 5k?
The inflatable 5k is open for ages 5 and up. Children aged 15 and under must be accompanied by a participating adult at all times (max 3 children per 1 adult).
Can you buy a ticket on the day at the Inflatable 5k?
Yes. On the day entries are available and are subject to on the day pricing.
Can I leave my bag somewhere while I take part in the Inflatable 5k?
Yes, there will be a bag drop at the event centre which costs £3 per bag.
Is water provided on the course at the Inflatable 5k?
Yes, the event has a water station approximately halfway around the course.
What should I wear to the Inflatable 5k?
Want to get dressed up for the run? Go for it! UK Running Events would recommend light running clothing, including a long sleeved top and good running shoes. A rain jacket is also a good idea if there are wet conditions on the day.
Reviews
