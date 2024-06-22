Institute of Sport, Exercise and Health (ISEH) 10k, 5k & 2.5k Run
Institute of Sport, Exercise and Health (ISEH) 10k, 5k & 2.5k Run
£10 - £22.50
This summertime run based in leafy Regent's Park is held by the Institute of Sport, Exercise and Health with the aim of promoting an active lifestyle. Choose to run 2.5k, 5k or 10k, or enter a team in the relay event, and soak up the scenery and encouraging atmosphere. Come along for your finisher's medal and free T-shirt!
2.5k, 5k or 10k and 10k Relay
Sun, 23 Jun 2024
London, United Kingdom
Where and when
Location
Regent's Park Rd, London NW1 4NU, UK
Start times
Sunday 23 Jun 2024
2.5k, 5k or 10k: 9:00 am10k Relay: 9:00 am
Route information
This popular run returns for its 10th instalment, taking place in beautiful Regent's Park in the heart of London. With a focus on promoting an active lifestyle, this event is designed to suit all levels of runner, from complete novices to experienced athletes. There are three distance options - 10k, 5k and 2.5k - as well as the option to enter a relay team, so this is the ideal event to bring friends along to!
The route will be flat and caters to all ages and fitness levels - you can run, walk or jog the course. Starting from The Hub in Regent's Park, you'll follow the route around the park, taking in some of the incredible scenery the park has to offer. For the relay event, you'll need a team of 4 runners, who will all complete 2.5k of the route each.
What's included
- Finisher's medal
- Free T-shirt
- Flat route
- Chip-timed results
- Water stations
- Bag drop
- Event photography
- Marshalled event
How to get there
Regent's Park Rd, London NW1 4NU, UK
By Public Transport
The closest stations to Regent's Park are Baker Street (Bakerloo, Circle, Hammersmith & City, Jubilee, Metropolitan) and Regent's Park (Bakerloo).
Event day logistics
09:00 Event starts
Age Requirements
You must be 16+ to participate in the 10k.
Bib Numbers
Bib numbers are available for collection at the event only, participants should not expect to receive anything by mail.
Bag Drop
Participants can leave essential belongings at race HQ using the tear-off baggage strip on their bib but are encouraged to travel as lightly as possible.
Water Stations
Water will be available on route, with 1 station on the 5K and 2 on the 10K.
Toilets
Park toilets will be available for use throughout the event which require a (contactless only) payment of 20p.
FAQs
Do I have to be an experienced runner to take part in the Institute of Sport, Exercise and Health (ISEH) 10k, 5k & 2.5k Run?
No, this event is open to all abilities, with the aim of getting as many people up and moving as possible! The course is flat and with distances ranging from as little as 2.5k all the way up to 10k, this event is ideal for a range of ages and fitness levels. Feel free to run, walk or jog the route.
Can I enter the Institute of Sport, Exercise and Health (ISEH) 10k, 5k & 2.5k Run with friends?
Yes! Why not enter the relay with 3 others to make a team of 4, where you'll each complete a 2.5k leg of the course.
What facilities will there be at the Institute of Sport, Exercise and Health (ISEH) 10k, 5k & 2.5k Run?
There will be a bag drop, public toilets (which cost 20p to use) and water stations at the event.
Running in London Parks
£10 - £22.50