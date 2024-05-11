Kelly's Cycle Challenge 2024 (Sportive)
£5 - £45
About
Join this fantastic charity cycle in aid of Challengers, based in Hampshire. Explore the surrounding countryside, soaking in some amazing scenery, as you're spurred on in your ride by a supportive atmosphere. Come along to support an incredible cause, with 100% of all money raised going to Challengers.
72 Mile, 50 Mile, 23 Mile, and 2 more
View details
Sun, 12 May 2024
View logistics
Hampshire, United Kingdom
View location
Where and when
Location
Alice Holt Forest, United Kingdom
Start times
Sunday 12 May 2024
72 Mile: 8:00 am50 Mile: 8:45 am23 Mile: 9:30 am10 Mile: 9:30 am5 Mile Family Ride: 10:15 am
Event summary
Here are the distances available for Kelly's Cycle Challenge 2024 (Sportive)
72 Mile
72mi
£45
50 Mile
50mi
£40
23 Mile
23mi
£30
10 Mile
10mi
£20
Route information
This annual event returns for 2024, offering four incredible routes for its 10th anniversary! Cycle through the stunning Surrey and Hampshire countryside, taking in incredible views, whilst you tackle a 72, 50, 23 or 10 mile route. There's even a 5 mile family ride through Alice Holt Forest, with an optional treasure trail.
This event caters to a range of abilities and ages, whether you're a seasoned cyclist or want to try out something new. All participants can expect a fantastic ride and vibrant atmosphere, with friendly marshals stationed along the routes.
All routes start from Alice Holt Forest, 4 miles south of Farnham, and are fully accessible. The 5 mile family ride is part road, part gravel, so requires multi-terrain or mountain bikes.
This is a fundraising event for Challengers, where 100% of all money raised will go to Challengers, a charity providing fun and play for disabled children. Participants are encouraged to raise as much money as they can in sponsorship as all money will go directly to the charity.
What's included
- Marshalled route
- 72, 50, 23 or 10 mile road route
- 5 mile family ride with optional treasure trail and prizes
- Event Village with stalls
- Feed stations providing water and treats
How to get there
Alice Holt Forest, United KingdomGet full directions
What3Words Location of Event Village
By Car
Alice Holt Forest is located a few miles south of Farnham on the A325 and approximately 1 mile south of Birdworld. From the A31, turn off at Farnham onto the A325. Stay on the A325 for approximately 4 miles. From Portsmouth and Petersfield take the A325 towards Farnham. At the Halfway House Pub on the A325 turn off the main road following signs for Alice Holt Forest. The entrance is 300 yards along this road on the left where HQ and parking will be set up and signposted. The postcode is GU10 4LS.
By Public Transport
The closest station is Bentley Station, which is a 2 mile cycle or walk from the event HQ.
Alternatively, you can take the number 18 bus between Aldershot and Haslemere, alighting at the stop after the petrol station in Bucks Horn Oak. The event HQ is a short walk or cycle from there.
Event day logistics
07:15 72 mile registration opens
08:00 - 08:30 72 mile starts
08:00 50 mile registration opens
08:45 - 09:15 50 mile starts
08:45 23 mile and 10 mile registration opens
09:15 5 mile family forest ride registration opens
09:30 - 10:00 23 mile and 10 mile start
10:15 5 mile family forest ride starts
Age Requirements
For the 10 mile route and above, the minimum age to take part alone is 16 years old. Those under 16 must have a waiver signed by their parent/guardian and cycle with their parent/guardian at all times in order to participate.
Kit
Please note that wearing a helmet is mandatory at this event.
Feed Stations
There is 1 feed station on the 23 mile route, 2 on the 50 mile route and 2 on the 72 mile route, plus a cafe.
Fundraising
FAQs
What kind of bike do I need for Kelly's Cycle Challenge 2024?
All the routes take place entirely on roads, so any roadworthy bike will be suitable. The 5 mile family ride is part road, part gravel, so a multi-terrain or mountain bike is required for that event.
Will there be feed stations at the Kelly's Cycle Challenge 2024?
How do I get to the Kelly's Cycle Challenge 2024?
The event HQ is accessible by car from Farnham, Petersfield and Portsmouth. There is a train station approximately 2 miles away, or a bus stop located a short walk or cycle away from the event HQ.
£5 - £45