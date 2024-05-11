Kelly's Cycle Challenge 2024 (Sportive)

This annual event returns for 2024, offering four incredible routes for its 10th anniversary! Cycle through the stunning Surrey and Hampshire countryside, taking in incredible views, whilst you tackle a 72, 50, 23 or 10 mile route. There's even a 5 mile family ride through Alice Holt Forest, with an optional treasure trail.

This event caters to a range of abilities and ages, whether you're a seasoned cyclist or want to try out something new. All participants can expect a fantastic ride and vibrant atmosphere, with friendly marshals stationed along the routes.

All routes start from Alice Holt Forest, 4 miles south of Farnham, and are fully accessible. The 5 mile family ride is part road, part gravel, so requires multi-terrain or mountain bikes.

This is a fundraising event for Challengers, where 100% of all money raised will go to Challengers, a charity providing fun and play for disabled children. Participants are encouraged to raise as much money as they can in sponsorship as all money will go directly to the charity.