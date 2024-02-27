Let’s Do This x Runna Run Club - February Edition
Let’s Do This x Runna Run Club - February Edition
Join us every month for a 5k run around Clapham Common, a discounted post-run burrito or salad bowl and a good catch-up with the Let's Do This x Runna communities. With free samples and product trials from our partners, plus the chance to ask Runna's expert coaches any of your training-related questions. With all paces welcome, this is the perfect opportunity to get moving in 2024!
Tue, 27 Feb 2024
London, United Kingdom
4.7(20 Reviews)
Location
Location
20 St John's Hill, London SW11 1RU, UK
Start times
Tuesday, 27 Feb 2024
5k: 6:30 pm
Event summary
5k
Here are the distances available for Let’s Do This x Runna Run Club - February Edition
5km
free
Route information
Join us every month for a 5k run around Clapham Common, discounted burritos and salad bowls from Tortilla and a good catch-up with the Let’s Do This x Runna communities.
Every month we’ll also have free samples and product trials from specially selected partners, so you’ll always have a chance to try something new and exciting - this month we have Brooks who will have their brand new Glycerin 21 trainers available to trial as part of the session!
ALL paces welcome (we’ll have various groups leaving at different speeds so everyone will have someone to run with).
What's included
- Opportunity to network with the Let’s Do This and Runna communities in London
- A chance to trial the brand new Brooks Glycerin 21 shoes
- Ask Runna’s expert coaches all of your running questions
- Opportunity to trial the new Brooks Glycerin 21
- Discounted post-run burrito or salad bowl from Tortilla
How to get there
20 St John's Hill, London SW11 1RU, UK
By Public Transport
The meeting point, Tortilla, is easily accessible via public transport. Clapham Junction Station is a 1-minute walk away, and those coming from Clapham Common Station can catch the 35/37 bus, alighting at Clapham Junction Station.
Event day logistics
18:30: Bag drop opens / warm up
18:45: 5k run starts
20:00: Event ends
Age Requirements
To participate in this run, you must be 16 years old or above.
Bag Drop
A bag drop facility will be available at Tortilla.
FAQs
What age do I have to be to participate in the Let's Do This x Runna Run Club?
The run club is open to those aged 16 years old or above.
What do I get with my registration for the Let's Do This x Runna Run Club?
You'll be able to network with the Let's Do This and Runna communities, ask Runna’s expert coaches any running questions you might have, trial products from our brand partners, plus you'll be able to get a discounted post-run burrito or salad bowl from Tortilla!
Do I have to be an experienced runner to join the Let's Do This x Runna Run Club?
This event is inclusive and open to all paces, with different groups leaving at different speeds to ensure everyone has someone to run with!
Reviews
4.7
20 reviews
Running in London Parks
