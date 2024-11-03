Early bird price release!
Early bird entry - ends soon
London 1.5k, 5k, 10k & Half Marathon MoRun
1 / 16
£10
EARLY BIRD PRICE
LIMITED TIME OFFER
13 +
London 1.5k, 5k, 10k & Half Marathon MoRun
Not quite ready to book?
Save this event for later and come back to it when you're ready.
Price increases soon
£10 - £25
About
Join the celebration of MoRun in the historic Richmond Park. Time to put on your best fancy dress and silly moustache and run with your friends and family, all while raising money for the Movember Foundation. This is a great day out with an amazing atmosphere.
Half Marathon, 5k, 10k, and 1 more
View details
Sun, 3 Nov 2024
View logistics
Richmond, United Kingdom
View location
5(4 Reviews)
All reviews
Perks of booking with Let's Do This
Best price guarantee
Official booking partner
We're #1 in customer satisfaction
The event experience
📣
Atmosphere
Based on the number of participants
😍
Scenery
Based on location and reviews
Invite friends, earn credit
After registering for this event, invite your friends to join you and if it's their first booking on Let's Do This you'll get 5%* off your next event with The Fix Events.
Where and when
Location
Sheen Car Park, Sheen Gate, Richmond TW10 5HT, UK
Start times
Sunday, 3 Nov 2024
Half Marathon: 9:30 am5k: 10:00 am10k: 10:00 amMini MoRun: 11:30 am
Event summary
Here are the distances available for London 1.5k, 5k, 10k & Half Marathon MoRun
Mini MoRun
1.5km
£10
5k
5km
£20
10k
10km
£20
Half Marathon
13.1mi
£25
Route information
The MoRun events proudly support Movember, the only charity tackling men's health on a global scale, year round.
Get ready London to MoRun around the stunning Richmond Park! The run route is mainly along tarmac paths and hilly.
The 5k is one lap of the course, the 10k is two laps and the half marathon is four full laps plus an additional section.
What's included
MoRunners Receive
- Awesome MoRunning Medal to add to your collection
- MoRunning Headband
- Full race chip timed event
- Drinks, treats and more at your MoRun
- Bonus medals for fastest MoBro and MoSista, best dressed, best Mo and more spot prizes for Legends of MoRunning
- Reward points for use against future events
- Entry into our prize draws to win goodies from us just for being a MoRunner
- Motivational videos in your profile page along with training advice and support
Mini MoRunners Receive
- Awesome Mini Mo Medal
- Full race chip timing
- MoRunning headband
- Winning Mo Medal for first Mini Mo boy and girl
- Drinks & sweets
- Multiple Mini Mo shoutouts, many Mini Mo laughs and full support from our marvellous Mo marshals
How to get there
Sheen Car Park, Sheen Gate, Richmond TW10 5HT, UKGet full directions
Parking
There is car parking available within the park but it is limited so if possible please look for parking outside and around the park.
Event day logistics
08:00 Registration opens
09:15 Adults fancy dress competition starts
09:30 Half Marathon starts
10:10 5k & 10k start
11:30 Mini MoRun starts
There will be a warm up with some energetic tunes before each race.
Race Packs
Race packs will be collected on the day at registration. Please arrive in plenty of time to register and ensure you have your race number confirmation to hand. At registration you will receive your race number and chip, safety pins and dedicated headband.
Fancy Dress Competition
The fancy dress competition will take place for the adults at 9:15am. If you want to be in the Fancy dress showdown make sure you line up between the fancy dress flags by 9:15am latest. There will also be spot prizes for best dressed Mini MoRunners.
Spectator Info
This is a great family event, with lots of silly fancy dress and groovy music, so it will be great fun to come and watch. You're more than welcome to come along and cheer your friends and family around the course. There's also a strong charitable focus, so the more support the better.
FAQs
What are the age restrictions for the London 1.5k, 5k, 10k & Half Marathon MoRun?
Children are permitted to run in any of the events, as long as their parent/guardian is confident that they are able to finish the course. Parents/guardians must be responsible for their children at all times.
Am I allowed to wear headphones London 1.5k, 5k, 10k & Half Marathon MoRun?
Headphones are allowed, but you must make sure that you are aware of your surroundings and are able to hear instructions from marshals and fellow runners.
Is there anywhere I can leave my bags London 1.5k, 5k, 10k & Half Marathon MoRun?
Yes, a bag storage area is located by the registration area. However runners are advised to pack lightly and bring a small bag.
My child is entered in the Mini MoRun, can I run with them?
Yes, 1 adult may accompany their MiniMo free of charge. Theres no need to register the adult, however the medals are reserved for the kids.
Is there a cut-off time to complete the MoRuns?
There is typically a 1.5 hour cut-off to complete the event.
Reviews
5.0
4 reviews
Stunning scenery
Friendly atmosphere
Family friendly
Running in London Parks
Early bird entry - ends soon
Early bird entry - ends soon
Price increases soon
£10 - £25