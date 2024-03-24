Mad March Hare Gravel

logo

Secondary header image
Camera
1 / 5
Secondary header image
Secondary header image
Camera
2 +
Mad March Hare Gravel
Heart
Not quite ready to book?

Save this event for later and come back to it when you're ready.

£30
About
The Mad March Hare Gravel is an epic 70k cycle through the woods and up the many hills surrounding Wythall. With plenty of aid stations and hill marshals to keep you fuelled, you'll be at the finish in no time. Enjoy the scenic views throughout.
PathWithPin
70k Gravel
View details
Calendar
Sun, 24 Mar 2024
View logistics
LocationPin
Wythall, United Kingdom
View location
Perks of booking with Let's Do This
Tick

Best price guarantee

Tick

Official booking partner

We're #1 in customer satisfaction

Invite friends, earn credit

After registering for this event, invite your friends to join you and if it's their first booking on Let's Do This you'll get 5%* off your next event with Mad Hare.

Where and when
Location
Chapel Ln, Wythall, Birmingham B47 6JA, UK
Start times
Sunday, 24 Mar 2024
70k Gravel: 9:30 am
Event summary
Here are the distances available for Mad March Hare Gravel
70k Gravel
Distance
70km
£30
Route information
70k / 45 miles (ish)
After a gentle opening few kilometres of lanes, the route hits the rough stuff and up into the Lickey and Waseley Hills, with spectacular views of Birmingham and surrounding conurbations.
A short road transfer to catch your breath is short-lived, as it’s then UP, UP, UP again over the Clent Hills, with more amazing views, of Shropshire and beyond.
A welcome feed stop at Dodford comes at roughly half distance, then it’s off towards Pepper Woods, and back over Waseley and then Lickey Hills before the final dash to the finish.
What's included
  • Fully signposted route with GPX
  • Hill marshals at each highlighted climb with water, jelly babies and gels
  • Timing chip
  • Mechanical support
  • A well stocked feed stops
  • Medical support
  • Free hot drinks at HQ and feed stop
  • Optional finisher medal (£5)
Train
How to get there
Chapel Ln, Wythall, Birmingham B47 6JA, UK
Get full directionsExternalLink
There is the option at checkout to pre-purchase parking. This is available for £5 per car, so buddy up to save money and the planet!
Event day logistics
09:00 Registration opens
09:30 Ride starts
16:00 Ride finishes
17:00 Food and bar close
Recommended Bike
Gravel, MTB or hybrid bikes are recommended for this event. eBikes are also allowed.
Mad Hare's logo
Mad Hare
View more Mad Hare eventsExternalLink
Reviews
This event currently has no reviews, why not be the first? You could help someone find their perfect event.
Running in London Parks

Battersea ParkRichmond Park

Popular Categories

Running EventsHalf MarathonsHalf Ironman TriathlonsLondon Half MarathonsObstacle Course Events

£30
Company
About usBlogCareersContact us
Policies
Terms of usePayment termsRefund PolicyPrivacy
Office

8th Floor, Orion House, 5 Upper St Martins Lane,

London, WC2H 9EA

Reg number 10083277

Follow Us
image
🇬🇧