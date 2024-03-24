Mad March Hare Gravel

70k / 45 miles (ish)

After a gentle opening few kilometres of lanes, the route hits the rough stuff and up into the Lickey and Waseley Hills, with spectacular views of Birmingham and surrounding conurbations.

A short road transfer to catch your breath is short-lived, as it’s then UP, UP, UP again over the Clent Hills, with more amazing views, of Shropshire and beyond.

A welcome feed stop at Dodford comes at roughly half distance, then it’s off towards Pepper Woods, and back over Waseley and then Lickey Hills before the final dash to the finish.