08:00 Half marathon starts

Start Wave Times

You will be emailed your arrival time for the start access point. Please ensure to arrive in the time block that is provided in the starts email.

Race Packs

All race packs for UK based runners will be sent out roughly two weeks before the Manchester Half Marathon. If you are an international runner or your race pack does not arrive on time you will need to pick up your race pack in person from 'Pack Pick Up' the day before the event in Manchester Central Convention Complex between 10:00 and 17:00. You will need to bring photo ID. If you cannot make it to 'Pack Pick Up' yourself, you may send someone to pick it up for you, but they will need a signed note from the original registered runner. This is not a method of transferring entries, the registered runner must still run.

On the back of your race number, you will need to fill out your emergency information. Please make sure this is done before you start the half marathon.

Please note that no race packs will be available for collection on the day.

Start and Finish Areas

The start and finish area will be exclusive to runners. Spectators will not be allowed to enter these areas. The only access to the start area is from Talbot Road.

Bag Drop

There will be a bag drop facility in the Athlete's Village behind Old Trafford Cricket Ground.

Water and Nutrition Stations

There will be 8 stations along the half marathon course with water, nutrition and energy gels for runners to pick up along the way.

Pacers

There will be a pacing team running the half marathon in the following times: 1:30 1:40 1:45 1:50 1:55 2:00 2:15, 2:30 & 3:00. They will be easily identifiable with black back packs and flags showing the time they are running. You don't have to stay with the pacer the entire run, you can speed up, slow down or follow another pacer. Click here ExternalLink to find out more about the Manchester Half Marathon free pacing service.

Headphones

Runners competing for a prize are not permitted to wear headphones during the half marathon. If you aren't competing for a prize you may wear headphones, but please be aware of what's going on around you, especially support from spectators.

Age Requirements

All runners must be aged 17 or over on event day in order to participate.

Green Runner Entry

You will have the option to enter as a 'Green Runner.' This is the eco-friendly option where you forego your medal and t-shirt in favor of donating to a carbon offsetting program.

Best Sellers Package

This entry option includes everything that you would get with an individual entry including event entry and t-shirt as well as an official training top and personalised medal insert showing your name and half marathon time to make your finisher's medal even more memorable.