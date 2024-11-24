Early bird price release!
Milton Keynes 1.5k, 5k & 10k MoRun
Milton Keynes 1.5k, 5k & 10k MoRun
About
This fun and funky MoRun is a family favourite running event you won't want to miss. With mini three races to choose from, a fancy dress competition and fake moustaches all around, you are sure to have a blast. Come for the good times, finisher's medal, and to support Movember.
10k, 5k and 1.5k Mini MoRun
Sun, 24 Nov 2024
Milton Keynes, United Kingdom
4.7(21 Reviews)
The event experience
Where and when
Location
Livingstone Dr, Milton Keynes MK15 0DL, UK
Start times
Sunday, 24 Nov 2024
10k: 10:00 am5k: 10:00 am1.5k Mini MoRun: 11:30 am
Event summary
Here are the distances available for Milton Keynes 1.5k, 5k & 10k MoRun
10k
10km
£20
5k
5km
£20
1.5k Mini MoRun
1.5km
£10
Route information
The MoRun events proudly support Movember, the only charity tackling men's health on a global scale, year round.
Campbell Park is a beautiful park in Milton Keynes, making it a perfect event for this MoRunning event. The route is slightly undulating and travels over a mix of paths and trails.
Organiser route images
What's included
- MoRunning Medal
- MoRunning Headband
- Chip-timed results
- Way-marked route
- Marshalled course
- Bag-drop
- Water station
- Sweets at the finish
- Toilets
How to get there
Livingstone Dr, Milton Keynes MK15 0DL, UKGet full directions
By Car
If you are coming from the M1, take Junction 14 off towards Central Milton Keynes. Then follow signs towards Willen Lake, before turning right onto the V10. The Eco Park turning is at the first roundabout.
Parking
Please park your car in one of the Car Parks or spaces outside of the park. As parking may be limited, please plan your journey to arrive in plenty of time before the race. There is parking at Campbell Park, but it is limited. Further pay and display parking is located at Willen Lake or there are approximately 50 spots available on Livingstone Drive.
By Bus
The best bus routes are 1, 1b, 3, 7, 7a, 17, 158, 300 and X9. The bus stops are by the Cricket Green Roundabout at the bottom of Silbury Boulevard.
By Train
The closest train station is Milton Keynes Central.
Event day logistics
08:00 Registration opens
09:45 Fancy Dress competition
10:00 5k & 10k races start
11:30 Mini MoRun starts
*Please arrive at least 45-60 minutes before your race to allow plenty of time to park, collect your race pack, attach your race number, drop any bags you may have, and warm up.
Race Packs
Race packs will be collected on the day from the event hub. You will receive your race number, timing chip, safety pins and dedicated headband.
Bag Drop
There will be a bag drop facility available next to the registration tents. It is asked by the event organiser to pack as lightly as possible as space in this bag drop area is extremely limited.
Though this area is manned at all times, it is recommended to leave any valuables at home.
Fancy Dress Competition
This is a fancy dress event, with special prizes for the best costume, so don't forget to dress up! It is especially encouraged to draw on or wear a fake moustache (unless you've grown one already, that is). You will receive your free MoRunning Headband in your race pack, so make sure to put it on before the race.
*Please make sure that your Bib race number is fully visible on the outside.
The fancy dress competition will take place for the adults at 09:45am. If you want to be in the Fancy dress showdown make sure you line up between the fancy dress flags by 09:40am latest.
There will also be spot prizes for best dressed Mini MoRunners.
On-Site Facilities
There are toilets available in the park next to the event hub.
Spectator Info
This is a great family event, with lots of silly fancy dress and groovy music, so it will be great fun to come and watch.
You're more than welcome to come along and cheer your friends and family around the course. There's also a strong charitable focus, so the more support the better.
FAQs
Am I allowed to wear headphones during the Milton Keynes MoRun?
Headphones are allowed, but you must make sure that you are aware of your surroundings and are able to hear instructions from marshals and fellow runners.
What are the age restrictions for the Milton Keynes MoRun?
Children are permitted to run in any of the events, as long as their parent/guardian is confident that they are able to finish the course. Parents/guardians must be responsible for their children at all times. The Mini Mo event is restricted to younger children aged 3-12.
Do I need to fundraise for the Movember Foundation to enter the Milton Keynes MoRun?
Fundraising is not compulsory, but anything you can raise would make a big difference. When you enter, you have the option of making a donation. You can fundraise for any charity of your choice. MoRunning supports the Movember Foundation which tackles men's health, focusing on prostate cancer, testicular cancer, mental health and suicide prevention.
Is there a cut-off time to complete the MoRuns?
There is typically a 1.5 hour cut-off to complete the event.
Can I run the Milton Keynes MoRun with a buggy?
Yes, buggies are allowed at this event however it may get muddy along the trail sections of the route.
Is the Milton Keynes MoRun course suitable for a wheelchair?
Unfortunately, the course is not suitable for wheelchair users.
Can I run the Milton Keynes MoRun with my dog?
Yes, dogs are allowed but please ensure they are on a lead at all times and respectful of other runners.
Reviews
4.7
21 reviews
Friendly atmosphere
Incredible crowds
Family friendly
Running in London Parks
