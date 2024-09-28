Moor to Sea
Moor to Sea
£43
About
Take on this incredible ride, exploring the wild, open moorlands of Dartmoor National Park and the beautiful Devonshire coastline. Offering a selection of different distances, this event has something for everyone. Enter for the finisher's medal, and exclusive event T-shirt to commemorate your ride.
Extreme Route, Challenge Route and Inspire Route
Sun, 29 Sept 2024
Kennford, United Kingdom
4.3(1 Review)
Where and when
Location
Kennford, Exeter EX6 7XS, UK
Start times
Sunday, 29 Sept 2024
Extreme Route: 7:30 amChallenge Route: 7:30 amInspire Route: 8:00 am
Event summary
Here are the distances available for Moor to Sea
Extreme Route
112mi
Challenge Route
70mi
Inspire Route
34mi
Route information
Back for 2024, the Moor to Sea event benefits from a new date to ensure for quieter roads and quicker racing. All of the races will start and finish at Exeter Racecourse.
The Extreme and Challenge routes contain a segment challenge, allowing riders to tackle the famous Haytor Hill Climb.
The Inspire (Short) Route
Distance 36 miles / 57k
Elevation 330m
The Inspire circuit begins at Exeter Racecourse and takes riders along the edge of Dartmoor National Park, through the charming towns of Christow and Chudleigh. At Kingsteignton, cyclists will follow the River Teign towards Teignmouth before heading west along the Devonshire coastline, through Dawlish, and then along the Exe Estuary. Heading inland towards Kennford, riders will then loop back round to Exeter Racecourse.
The Challenge (Medium) Route
Distance 64 miles / 103k
Elevation 1,750m
The Challenge route has a similar course, but continues further into beautiful Dartmoor National Park. Initially heading north to Doddiscombsleigh, the route crosses the River Teigh and turns west at Dunsford. At the picturesque town of Moretonhampstead, cyclists will continue on through the stunning countryside, crossing the River Bovey before finally heading south at Postbridge. At Ashburton, riders will head northwest, passing Haytor Vale and reaching Bovey Tracey, the 'Gateway to the Moor'.
The route then reflects the Inspire circuit, following the Teign to the sea and then cycling along the Devonshire coastline, before finally finishing back at the Racecourse.
The Extreme (Long) Route
Distance 110 miles
Elevation 3000m
The Extreme route is a much larger circuit, reaching the westerly boundary line of Dartmoor. Riders will go as far west as Yelverton, cycling south past Lee Moor and through Cornwood to reach Ivybridge. The course then skirts around the southern edge of the National Park until Ashburton.
What's included
- Professional chip timing
- Finishers medals for all with medal times.
- Quality event t-shirts
- Professional event photographs*
- Signed & marshalled routes
- GPX files & detailed route descriptions
- Event HQ (toilets, free parking, food)
- Feed stations
- Public liability insurance
- Professional First Aid
- Bike & rider recovery service
- Post ride massage service
- Bike wash facilities
* photos free with Sportiva Events logo at social media resolution. Hi-res downloads with no watermark & prints are available for an additional charge
How to get there
Kennford, Exeter EX6 7XS, UK
By Car
The start for event is at Exeter Racecourse, which is situated just 5 miles on from the end of the M5 southbound, along the A38 (Exeter to Plymouth). The racecourse is situated at the top of Haldon Hill and is clearly signposted from all directions.
There is ample free parking available just a short walk from the main entrance.
By Public Transport
There is a bus stop located just outside Exeter Racecourse, with regular bus services into Exeter city centre.
Event day logistics
07:30 Challenge and Extreme routes begin
08:00 Inspire route begins
Age Restrictions
You must be aged 11 or above to participate in the Inspire race. Those aged 12 and above can enter the Challenge and Extreme routes.
If under the age of 15, riders must be accompanied by a parent or guardian, who is responsible for them at all times.
Bikes
Ebikes are permitted at the event, but on course charging facilities cannot be guaranteed. Participants using ebikes must ensure their batteries are charged sufficiently for the distance they wish to cover.
It is recommended that participants use road bikes.
FAQs
How will my race be timed at the Moor to Sea event?
Timing chips will be mounted on the back of your race numbers. These need to be attached, using the zip ties provided, to the front of your bike.
How old do I have to be to take part in the Moor to Sea?
You'll need to be aged 15 for the Extreme route, 12 for the Challenge route and 11 for the Inspire route. Children under 15 should be accompanied by an adult.
What type of bike should I use for the Moor to Sea event?
It is strongly recommended that all participants use road bikes. Ebikes and tandem bikes are also permitted.
Reviews
4.3
1 reviews
Running in London Parks
