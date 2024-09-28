Back for 2024, the Moor to Sea event benefits from a new date to ensure for quieter roads and quicker racing. All of the races will start and finish at Exeter Racecourse.

The Extreme and Challenge routes contain a segment challenge, allowing riders to tackle the famous Haytor Hill Climb.

The Inspire (Short) Route

Distance 36 miles / 57k

Elevation 330m

The Inspire circuit begins at Exeter Racecourse and takes riders along the edge of Dartmoor National Park, through the charming towns of Christow and Chudleigh. At Kingsteignton, cyclists will follow the River Teign towards Teignmouth before heading west along the Devonshire coastline, through Dawlish, and then along the Exe Estuary. Heading inland towards Kennford, riders will then loop back round to Exeter Racecourse.

The Challenge (Medium) Route

Distance 64 miles / 103k

Elevation 1,750m

The Challenge route has a similar course, but continues further into beautiful Dartmoor National Park. Initially heading north to Doddiscombsleigh, the route crosses the River Teigh and turns west at Dunsford. At the picturesque town of Moretonhampstead, cyclists will continue on through the stunning countryside, crossing the River Bovey before finally heading south at Postbridge. At Ashburton, riders will head northwest, passing Haytor Vale and reaching Bovey Tracey, the 'Gateway to the Moor'.

The route then reflects the Inspire circuit, following the Teign to the sea and then cycling along the Devonshire coastline, before finally finishing back at the Racecourse.

The Extreme (Long) Route

Distance 110 miles

Elevation 3000m

The Extreme route is a much larger circuit, reaching the westerly boundary line of Dartmoor. Riders will go as far west as Yelverton, cycling south past Lee Moor and through Cornwood to reach Ivybridge. The course then skirts around the southern edge of the National Park until Ashburton.