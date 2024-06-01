RunThrough Morpeth 10k

This brand new event based in Morpeth in Northumberland will take runners on a 5k closed-road circuit, starting and finishing on the town centre's high street. The route is fast and flat, ideal for those looking to achieve a new PB. Runners will complete 2 laps of the course to complete their 10k race.

This race will have two A and B waves, starting at 09:00 and 09:20 respectively.