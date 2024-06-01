RunThrough Morpeth 10k

RunThrough Morpeth 10k
About
Join this brand new event for 2024, taking to the streets of Morpeth for a 10k race. The fast, flat course through the town's historic streets mean that this race is ideal for those looking for a PB, or trying out a 10k for the first time. Come along to claim your finisher's medal!
Early Bird 10k A Race, Early Bird 10k A Race inc T-Shirt (+£12), Group of 6 Booking
Calendar
Sun, 2 Jun 2024
LocationPin
Morpeth, United Kingdom
Where and when
Location
Morpeth NE61, UK
Start times
Sunday 2 Jun 2024
Early Bird 10k A Race: 9:00 am
Early Bird 10k A Race inc T-Shirt (+£12): 9:00 am
Group of 6 Booking: 9:00 am
Early Bird 10k B Race: 9:25 am
Early Bird 10k B Race inc T-Shirt (+£12): 9:25 am
Event summary
Here are the distances available for RunThrough Morpeth 10k
Early Bird 10k A Race
Distance
10km
£26
Early Bird 10k B Race
Distance
10km
£26
Early Bird 10k A Race inc T-Shirt (+£12)
Distance
10km
£38
Early Bird 10k B Race inc T-Shirt (+£12)
Distance
10km
£38
Route information
This brand new event based in Morpeth in Northumberland will take runners on a 5k closed-road circuit, starting and finishing on the town centre's high street. The route is fast and flat, ideal for those looking to achieve a new PB. Runners will complete 2 laps of the course to complete their 10k race.
This race will have two A and B waves, starting at 09:00 and 09:20 respectively.
What's included
  • Finisher's medal
  • Chip-timed results
  • Free official event photos
  • Post-race goodies
Train
How to get there
Morpeth NE61, UK
Parking
Parking will be available in the town centre.
Event day logistics
09:00 A Race starts
09:25 B Race starts
11:30 Event cut-off time
Race Packs
Race packs must be collected on the day of the event, before the start of your race, from registration. Please be aware that you will not receive anything in the post.
Age Restrictions
All entrants must be 15 and over to participate in this event.
Cut-Off Time
Please note that there will be a 90 min cut-off due to road closures.
RunThrough
FAQs
When will I get my race results for the Morpeth 10k?
Results will be available on the RunThrough website immediately after the race.
Where can I find photos from the Morpeth 10k?
Event photography will be available on the RunThrough website after the race.
What time does the Morpeth 10k start?
The A race will start at 09:00, and the B race at 09:20.
Reviews
This event currently has no reviews, why not be the first? You could help someone find their perfect event.
