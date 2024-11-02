Early bird price release!
Early bird entry - ends soon

Nottingham 1.5k 5k, 10k & Half Marathon MoRun

logo
Secondary header image
Camera
1 / 2
£10
EARLY BIRD PRICE
LIMITED TIME OFFER
Secondary header image
Secondary header image
Nottingham 1.5k 5k, 10k & Half Marathon MoRun
Heart
Not quite ready to book?
FilledTicket
Booked 3 times in the last week
Price increases soon
£10 - £30
FilledTicket
Booked 3 times in the last week
About
PathWithPin
Half Marathon, 10k, 5k, and 1 more
View details
Calendar
Sat, 2 Nov 2024
View logistics
LocationPin
Nottingham, United Kingdom
View location
Star
4.5
(18 Reviews)
All reviews
Perks of booking with Let's Do This
Tick
Tick
The event experience
Atmosphere
Scenery

Invite friends, earn credit

Where and when
Location
Start times
Event summary
10k
Distance
10km
£20
5k
Distance
5km
£20
Half Marathon
Distance
13.1mi
£30
Mini 1.5k MoRun
Distance
1.5km
£10
Route information
What's included
Train
How to get there
Get full directionsExternalLink
Event day logistics
The Fix Events's logo
The Fix Events
View more The Fix Events eventsExternalLink
Crowds
Spectator Info
FAQs
What are the age restrictions at the Nottingham 1.5k 5k, 10k & Half Marathon MoRun?
ChevronLeft
Do I need to fundraise for the Movember Foundation?
ChevronLeft
Is there anywhere I can leave my bags at the Nottingham 1.5k 5k, 10k & Half Marathon MoRun?
ChevronLeft
My child is entered in the Mini MoRun, can I run with them?
ChevronLeft
Is there a cut-off time to complete the MoRuns?
ChevronLeft
Can I wear headphones at the Nottingham 1.5k 5k, 10k & Half Marathon MoRun?
ChevronLeft
Reviews
4.5
Running in London Parks
Popular Categories
Price increases soon
£10 - £30
Company
Policies
Office
Follow Us
image
🇬🇧