About
Join in this family favourite in the Nottingham MoRun. With mini 1.5k, 5k, 10k and half marathon events on offer, and fancy dress and fake moustaches encouraged, this event is fun for all. Come for the good times, finisher's medal, and to support Movember and men's health.
Half Marathon, 10k, 5k, and 1 more
View details
Sat, 2 Nov 2024
View logistics
Nottingham, United Kingdom
View location
4.5(18 Reviews)
All reviews
The event experience
Where and when
Location
Memorial Gardens, Nottingham NG2, UK
Start times
Saturday, 2 Nov 2024
Half Marathon: 9:30 am10k: 10:00 am5k: 10:00 amMini 1.5k MoRun: 11:30 am
Event summary
Here are the distances available for Nottingham 1.5k 5k, 10k & Half Marathon MoRun
10k
10km
£20
5k
5km
£20
Half Marathon
13.1mi
£30
Mini 1.5k MoRun
1.5km
£10
Route information
The MoRun events proudly support Movember, the only charity tackling men's health on a global scale, year round.
The runs will be located at Victoria Embankment along the riverfront, giving runners beautiful views as they enjoy this festive run.
Please note most sections are path, there are a few sections that care must be taken, a small road crossing section and a bridge crossing. The team will manage these sections but please be aware at these key points - dog friendly - suitable for buggy running - suitable for wheelchairs. The 5k is one lap, the 10k is two laps and the half marathon has an initial 1.1k loop before 4 full laps.
What's included
MoRunners Receive
- Awesome MoRunning Medal to add to your collection
- MoRunning Headband
- Full race chip timed event
- Drinks, treats and more at your MoRun
- Bonus medals for fastest MoBro and MoSista, best dressed, best Mo and more spot prizes for Legends of MoRunning
- Reward points for use against future events
- Entry into our prize draws to win goodies from us just for being a MoRunner
- Motivational videos in your profile page along with training advice and support
Mini MoRunners Receive
- Awesome Mini Mo Medal
- Full race chip timing
- MoRunning headband
- Winning Mo Medal for first Mini Mo boy and girl
- Drinks & sweets
- Multiple Mini Mo shoutouts, many Mini Mo laughs and full support from our marvellous Mo marshals
How to get there
Memorial Gardens, Nottingham NG2, UKGet full directions
Address: Memorial Gardens Riverside, Victoria Embankment, Nottingham, NG2 2LA
Parking
Please park your car in one of the Car Parks or spaces outside of the park. As parking may be limited, please plan your journey to arrive in plenty of time before the race. Parking is pay and display, costing £3 for 3 hours or £5 for the whole day.
Event day logistics
08:00 Registration opens
09:30 Half Marathon starts
10:00 5k & 10k starts
11:30 Mini MoRun starts
There will be a warm up with some energetic tunes before each race.
Race Packs
Race packs will be collected on the day at registration. Please arrive in plenty of time to register and ensure you have your race number confirmation to hand. At registration you will receive your race number and chip, safety pins and dedicated headband.
Fancy Dress Competition
The fancy dress competition will take place at 9:15am. If you want to be in the Fancy dress showdown make sure you line up between the fancy dress flags by 9:15am latest. There will also be spot prizes for best dressed Mini MoRunners.
Spectator Info
This is a great family event, with lots of silly fancy dress and groovy music, so it will be great fun to come and watch. You're more than welcome to come along and cheer your friends and family around the course. There's also a strong charitable focus, so the more support the better.
FAQs
What are the age restrictions at the Nottingham 1.5k 5k, 10k & Half Marathon MoRun?
Children are permitted to run in any of the events, as long as their parent/guardian is confident that they are able to finish the course. Parents/guardians must be responsible for their children at all times. The Mini Mo event is restricted to younger children aged 3-12.
Do I need to fundraise for the Movember Foundation?
Fundraising is not compulsory, but anything you can raise would make a big difference. When you enter, you have the option of making a donation. You can fundraise for any charity of your choice. MoRunning supports the Movember Foundation which tackles men's health, focusing on prostate cancer, testicular cancer, mental health and suicide prevention.
Is there anywhere I can leave my bags at the Nottingham 1.5k 5k, 10k & Half Marathon MoRun?
Yes, a bag storage area is located by the registration area. However, space is very limited so please pack lightly. The bag storage gazebos will always be attended, but it is not recommended to bring anything valuable.
My child is entered in the Mini MoRun, can I run with them?
Yes, 1 adult may accompany their MiniMo free of charge. Theres no need to register the adult, however the medals are reserved for the kids.
Is there a cut-off time to complete the MoRuns?
There is typically a 1.5 hour cut-off to complete the event.
Can I wear headphones at the Nottingham 1.5k 5k, 10k & Half Marathon MoRun?
Yes, headphones are permitted but please ensure you can hear the marshals around you, as well as the general public.
Reviews
4.5
18 reviews
