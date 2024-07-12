Piece of Cake Trail Run
1 / 4
1 +
Piece of Cake Trail Run
Not quite ready to book?
Save this event for later and come back to it when you're ready.
£28 - £40
About
Get onto the trails this summer with this beautiful run through the Shropshire countryside. With rolling hills and beautiful views, the finisher's medal and cake competition at the finish are sure to keep you going!
Marathon, Half Marathon and 10k
View details
Sat, 13 Jul 2024
View logistics
Church Stretton, United Kingdom
View location
4.9(11 Reviews)
All reviews
Perks of booking with Let's Do This
Best price guarantee
Official booking partner
We're #1 in customer satisfaction
Invite friends, earn credit
After registering for this event, invite your friends to join you and if it's their first booking on Let's Do This you'll get 5%* off your next event with How Hard Can it be.
Where and when
Location
Carding Mill Valley and the Long Mynd, Church Stretton SY6 6JG, UK
Start times
Saturday, 13 Jul 2024
Marathon: 9:00 amHalf Marathon: 9:00 am10k: 9:00 am
Event summary
Here are the distances available for Piece of Cake Trail Run
Marathon
26.2mi
£38 - £40
Half Marathon
13.1mi
£35 - £36
10k
10km
£28
Route information
Experience this mid-July trail run, set in the beautiful Shropshire Hills and The Long Mynd, an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. You can choose to take on a marathon, half marathon or 10k, with all routes starting from Carding Mill Valley near the National Trust tea rooms, a stone's throw away from the picturesque town of Church Stretton.
The half marathon consists of one 13.1-mile loop through the stunning countryside, with marathon runners completing this loop twice. The course will be fully marked, but GPX files will be supplied as well.
After your run, you can indulge in a well-deserved slice of cake. There will be a cake competition, so bring along your best bake and see if you win a prize!
What's included
- Finisher's medal
- Timed results
- GPX route files
- Well-stocked aid station
- Friendly marshals
- Cake competition
How to get there
Carding Mill Valley and the Long Mynd, Church Stretton SY6 6JG, UKGet full directions
By Train
There is a train station located in the town of Church Stretton, just a mile from the startline.
Event day logistics
09:00 All races start
12:30 First lap cut-off time for marathon runners
16:00 Marathon cut-off time
Race Instructions
Full race instructions will be emailed out to participants in the 7-10 days leading up to the event.
The organisers reserve the right to move the venue of the event to a different location.
Age Requirements
Entrants must be 17 and older to enter the marathon and half marathon.
Mandatory Kit
Runners will be expected to carry a rucksack with a minimum of 500ml of water and a basic 1st aid kit.
Cut-off Time
There will be a cut-off time of 7 hours for the marathon. Runners must have completed their first lap by 12:30 to be allowed to continue.
Cake Competition
There will be a cake competition after the race, so bring along your bakes for a chance to win a prize.
FAQs
When will I get more information about the Piece of Cake Trail Run?
Runners will be emailed full instructions approximately 7-10 days before the event.
What time does the Piece of Cake Trail Run start?
All races start at 09:00.
Is there a cut off time at the Piece of Cake Trail Run?
There will be a cut-off time of 7 hours for the marathon event. Runners must have completed their first lap by 12:30 to be allowed to continue.
Reviews
4.9
11 reviews
Running in London Parks
£28 - £40