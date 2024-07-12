Piece of Cake Trail Run

Experience this mid-July trail run, set in the beautiful Shropshire Hills and The Long Mynd, an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. You can choose to take on a marathon, half marathon or 10k, with all routes starting from Carding Mill Valley near the National Trust tea rooms, a stone's throw away from the picturesque town of Church Stretton.

The half marathon consists of one 13.1-mile loop through the stunning countryside, with marathon runners completing this loop twice. The course will be fully marked, but GPX files will be supplied as well.

After your run, you can indulge in a well-deserved slice of cake. There will be a cake competition, so bring along your best bake and see if you win a prize!