Play In The Wild Pub Run
About
Come along for an exhilarating 10k guided night run, through the winding Chiltern trails. Exploring trails by torch light is a truly memorable experience that you won't want to miss. Suitable for a range of experience and ability levels, what are you waiting for?
10k Night Run
Wed, 19 Jun 2024
Turville, United Kingdom
Where and when
Location
The Bull & Butcher, Holloway Ln, Turville, Henley-on-Thames RG9 6QU, UK
Start times
Wednesday, 19 Jun 2024
10k Night Run: 7:00 pm
Event summary
Here are the distances available for Play In The Wild Pub Run
10k Night Run
10km
Route information
Play In The Wild UK will take you on a guided night run, aimed at all levels - from beginners to experienced trail runners. You will explore the surrounding areas of one of the most famous Chilterns villages.
Famous for Vicar of Dibley, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and Midsomer Murders, this run offers a mixture of terrain, suitable for those wanting to explore more trails by torchlight. A small range of undulations, but no major climbs of note.
This is a looped route, of approximately 6.2 miles/10km, with some fast and fluid trails, to get the legs and adrenaline going.
What's included
- Experienced running guide
- Trail running guidance
How to get there
The Bull & Butcher, Holloway Ln, Turville, Henley-on-Thames RG9 6QU, UKGet full directions
There will be parking available at the meet point.
Event day logistics
18:50 Meet
19:00 Run starts
Difficulty
This run is of moderate difficulty if you’re new to trail running, easy to moderate if you’re a bit more experienced.
Pace
You will run as a group at a relaxed, sociable pace.
FAQs
This is my first night run, is the Pub Run suitable for me?
Yes, this is great for beginners and more experienced runners as there will be an experienced guide on hand throughout the run.
Reviews
£12