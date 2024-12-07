Race The Light

Returning for its 8th edition, this unique event features river crossings and some amazing views of the River Erme estuary and Flete Estate in Mothecombe, South Devon. With 8.5 mile and half marathon options starting from Coastguards Beach, this is sure to get you moving in December.

The 8.5 mile course will take you along shadowy estuarine trails, meandering through the private Flete Estate. With a double crossing of the River Erme, it's not only a race against light but also the tide! You will then finish with a mighty uphill climb to the Schoolhouse Devon Restaurant, high above the water.

The Erme & Hams half marathon route adds on an additional 5 miles to the original 8.5 mile route. The course takes in some of the South Hams South West Coastal Path, and has the added challenge of making it to the final crossing of the Erme estuary within 3 hours to take advantage of low tide.