Ramsbury Gold 10k
1 / 2
Ramsbury Gold 10k
Not quite ready to book?
Save this event for later and come back to it when you're ready.
£30
About
Head out from Ramsbury Brewery along hidden local trails on this 10k trail run based near Marlborough. Suitable for all abilities and your canine companions, this is the perfect summer race. Come along for your finisher's medal and post-race pint!
10k and Canicross 10k
View details
Sun, 11 Aug 2024
View logistics
Aldbourne, United Kingdom
View location
Perks of booking with Let's Do This
Best price guarantee
Official booking partner
We're #1 in customer satisfaction
Invite friends, earn credit
After registering for this event, invite your friends to join you and if it's their first booking on Let's Do This you'll get 5%* off your next event with Racing Line Running.
Where and when
Location
Stockclose Farm, Aldbourne, Marlborough SN8 2NN, UK
Start times
Sunday, 11 Aug 2024
10k: 10:00 amCanicross 10k: 10:00 am
Event summary
Here are the distances available for Ramsbury Gold 10k
10k
10km
£30
Canicross 10k
10km
£30
Route information
This brand-new event for 2024 is set at the beautiful Ramsbury Estate in Marlborough. Based at Ramsbury Brewery, the 10k trail run is perfect for a range of runners, with a generous cut-off time, and is even dog-friendly as well!
Beginning by the brewery's tap room, you'll run along local trails, through woodland and along footpaths, finishing back at the brewery for a refreshing post-race pint. Both alcoholic and non-alcoholic options are available and included within entry.
There will be 1 water station located on the route. Total elevation gain on the course is 165m.
What's included
- Medal
- Chip timing
- Race photos
- Prizes
- Toilets
- Free onsite car parking
- Bag drop
- Water station
- Pint cup & a free drink
- Canicross friendly
How to get there
Stockclose Farm, Aldbourne, Marlborough SN8 2NN, UKGet full directions
By Car
Ramsbury Brewery is a 25-minute drive from Swindon via the B4192, or a 14-minute drive from Marlborough via Stock Lane.
Parking
Free on-site parking is available at Ramsbury Brewery.
Event day logistics
10:00 Race starts
12:00 Cut-off time
Race Instructions
Race instructions will be emailed out to participants from July 29th.
Age Requirements
Participants must be 18 years or older.
FAQs
How old do I have to be for the Ramsbury Gold 10k?
All participants should be 18 years or older.
What is the cut-off time for the Ramsbury Gold 10k?
The race cut-off time 2 hours to allow for walking pace.
Reviews
This event currently has no reviews, why not be the first? You could help someone find their perfect event.
Running in London Parks
£30