About
Take on this scenic 10k mixed-terrain run through the beautiful Yattendon Estate in Berkshire. Open to all abilities and with a Canicross option, this is the perfect opportunity to soak up the July sun and reward yourself with a well-earned pint at the finish line.
Canicross 10k and 10k
View details
Sun, 14 Jul 2024
View logistics
Yattendon, United Kingdom
View location
The event experience
Where and when
Location
Renegade Brewery, The Old Dairy Frilsham Farm, Yattendon, Thatcham RG18 0XT, UK
Start times
Sunday 14 Jul 2024
Canicross 10k: 9:45 am10k: 10:00 am
Event summary
Here are the distances available for Renegade 10k
10k
10km
£30 - £80
Canicross 10k
10km
£30 - £80
Route information
Set in the stunning Yattendon Estate in West Berkshire, this inaugural summer 10k is hosted by Renegade Brewery. The Yattendon Estate covers over 9,000 acres of the North Wessex Downs Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.
Beginning a stone's throw away from the Brewery's tap room, the multi-terrain course features local trails, paths and woodland and is perfect for a range of abilities, with a generous cut-off time and an elevation gain of 103m.
The route finishes back at the Brewery, where participants can enjoy an alcoholic or non-alcoholic drink.
The course is Canicross friendly, so your canine companion is welcome to run it with you.
What's included
- Awesome finisher's medal
- Prizes for top finishers
- Pint cup & free drink (beer, alcohol-free beer or soft drink) at the finish
- Chip-timed results
- Free on-site car parking
- Free downloadable race photos
- Bag drop
- Water station
How to get there
Renegade Brewery, The Old Dairy Frilsham Farm, Yattendon, Thatcham RG18 0XT, UKGet full directions
By Car
The Brewery lies just off the M4 between Newbury and Reading. It is a 29-minute drive from Reading via the M4 and a 46-minute drive from Oxford via the A34.
Parking
There is free on-site parking available at the Brewery.
Event day logistics
09:50 Canicross 10k starts
10:00 10k starts
12:00 Event cut-off time
Age Restrictions
Participants must be 18 or older.
Race Instructions
Race instructions will be emailed out to participants from July 1st.
Cut-Off Time
There is a cut-off time of 2 hours in place to allow for those completing the event at a walking pace.
Water Station
There will be one water station located on the route.
FAQs
How old do I have to be to enter the Renegade 10k?
All runners must be aged 18 or older.
Do I have to be an experienced runner to enter the Renegade 10k?
No, this course is suitable for all abilities, with a generous 2 hour cut-off time in place to allow for those completing the route at a walking pace.
Can I run with my dog at the Renegade 10k?
Yes - just make sure to select the Canicross option when booking your place.
Reviews
£30 - £80