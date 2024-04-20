Ringwood Triathlon
Ringwood Triathlon
£50 - £80
About
Take on this triathlon in the picturesque market town of Ringwood. Start with a pool-based swim before completing a 28-mile bike leg taking you into the stunning New Forest National Park and then a 5-mile run through Ringwood and the surrounding countryside, or try out the aquabike or aquathlon for a shorter route. Come along for the bike leg's amazing views and to claim your finisher's memento.
Triathlon, Aquabike and Aquathlon
Sun, 21 Apr 2024
Ringwood, United Kingdom
4.8(4 Reviews)
The event experience
Where and when
Location
Ringwood Health and Leisure, Parsonage Barn Ln, Ringwood BH24 1PX, UK
Start times
Sunday, 21 Apr 2024
Triathlon: 7:00 amAquabike: 7:00 amAquathlon: 7:00 am
Event summary
Here are the distances available for Ringwood Triathlon
Triathlon
600m
28mi
5.5mi
£80
Aquabike
600m
28mi
£60
Aquathlon
600m
5.5mi
£50
Route information
This triathlon is based in the historic market town of Ringwood in southwest Hampshire and features a pool-based swim, a bike leg through the stunning New Forest and a run route taking you through the town and into the surrounding countryside. You can also opt to complete an aquabike or aquathlon, which follow the same routes.
You'll start with a 600m swim in the Ringwood Health and Leisure Centre's 25m heated swimming pool.
The 28-mile bike leg is the longest, with a well-marshalled and fully signed bike route along New Forest roads, passing free-roaming horses, cows and donkeys. It is strongly recommended that you familiarise yourself with the route before racing.
The run route is a 5.5-mile looped course beginning at the Leisure Centre and heading out towards Hightown and then down to North Kingston, before returning back up through Upper Kingston and back into Ringwood.
Course Records
- 2011 – James Gillfillan 1:52:41
- 2023 – Helen O’Neile 2:07:32
What's included
- Race memento
- Prizes for 1st, 2nd and 3rd male and female competitors
- Marked & marshalled course
- Chip-timed, online results
- Heated swim leg
How to get there
Ringwood Health and Leisure, Parsonage Barn Ln, Ringwood BH24 1PX, UKGet full directions
Parking
There will be parking available at Ringwood Health and Leisure Centre.
Event day logistics
06:10- 06:50 Registration
07:00 First swim wave commences
07:15 Transition closes
Please arrive an hour before you are due to start racing to ensure you have time to pick up your race numbers & timing chip.
Please ensure you are on the poolside at least 15 minutes before you are due to start swimming.
Cut Off Times
- Swim: 40 mins
- Bike: 2 hrs 30 mins
- Run: 90 mins
Age Requirements
Participants must be 17+ on race day.
Event Rules
You are required by the Centre to have showered prior to entering the pool hall and to wear a swimming cap on the 24-length swim.
There will be zero tolerance for litter at this race. Anyone reported dropping litter on the course will be disqualified.
Cycling Rules
- No Drafting – a 7 metre gap must be kept from the cyclists around you. If overtaking a slower cyclist you have 30 seconds in which to complete the manoeuvre.
- It is the responsibility of the overtaken cyclist to drop back and maintain the 7m gap once the faster cyclist has his or her wheel in front. If you are, in the opinion of the draftbusters, deliberately drafting and seeking to gain an advantage you will be issued with a 10-minute time penalty. Drafting is a“judgement” call – the draftbuster does not have to notify you at the time of your penalty as this could compromise road safety. If you are reported twice you will be DISQUALIFIED.
- Cycling next to another cyclist is forbidden (see above).
- If you are not overtaking, keep to the left-hand side of the road, allowing faster cyclists and traffic to overtake you.
- On A-roads do not cross the centre white line. (DQ)
Aid Stations
There will NO aid/fuel station on the bike route. Competitors are therefore advised to carry their own drink bottles/gels etc.
If you are unable to carry empty bottles or bar /gel wrappers etc back to Transition please drop them off with a marshal.
Kit List
- Swim cap
- Goggles
- Swimsuit
- Bike
- Road shoes
FAQs
What are the cycling rules for the Ringwood Triathlon?
This is a non-drafting event, so a 7 metre gap must be kept from the cyclists around you. Overtaking a slower cyclist must be completed within 30 seconds. If you are deliberately drafting and seeking to gain an advantage you will be issued with a 10-minute time penalty.
When should I arrive for the Ringwood Triathlon?
Registration will open at 06:10. Pleas ensure you arrive an hour before you are due to start racing to ensure you have enough time to register, collect your number and get your timing chip.
When will the results from the Ringwood Triathlon be available?
The overall times for the Adult Race will be available to view on the day. The Adult Results with split times will be on the Results Page of the Results Triathlon website by lunch time on Monday.
Reviews
4.8
4 reviews
