Roadford Lake Triathlon

This event will take place at Roadford Lake, an excellent swimming spot with cool, open waters. This is a unique swimming venue, as the Lake is not usually open for swimming. Not far from the rugged beauty of Dartmoor, and boasting gorgeous countryside views, Roadford Lake is the ideal spot for a scenic triathlon.

The challenging bike courses will take place along the quiet rolling roads surrounding the lake. All races will finish with a run, ranging from 1 5k lap for the Sprint race to a 21k run for the 70.3 event.