Robin Hood Half Marathon
Robin Hood Half Marathon
About
Join thousands of runners taking to the streets of Nottingham in the Robin Hood Half Marathon. With on-course entertainment, a bustling race village, and scenic route, you'd be crazy to miss this. The buzzing atmosphere will boost you to the finish line to run your most enjoyable 13.1 miles yet.
Half Marathon
View details
Sun, 29 Sept 2024
View logistics
Nottingham, United Kingdom
View location
The event experience
🎊
Atmosphere
Based on the number of participants
😍
Scenery
Based on location
Where and when
Location
Victoria Embankment, Nottingham NG2 2JY, UK
Start times
Sunday, 29 Sept 2024
Half Marathon: 9:30 am
Event summary
Here are the distances available for Robin Hood Half Marathon
Half Marathon
13.1mi
Route information
One of the most popular city centre road events in the UK, this half marathon takes runners on a picturesque route along Victoria Embankment, River Trent, past Nottingham Castle, Robin Hood statue, The Park and Wollaton Park.
This event is also the largest charity fundraising event in the City raising over £320,000 for charity in 2019.
Perfect for seasoned and new athletes alike, this route is a single-lap, traffic-free, undulating route with just a few small inclines at mile 2, 4 and 6.
The race finishes on Victoria Embankment Recreation ground next to the River Trent.
Organiser route images
What's included
- Bespoke finisher's medal
- Bag drop
- Catering units serving a selection of tasty food
- Cheerleaders, stilt walkers, and bands providing entertainment
- Massage & physio experts
- Medical support
- Retail and stalls
- Toilets
How to get there
Victoria Embankment, Nottingham NG2 2JY, UKGet full directions
Parking
There are two official race car park sites both within easy walking distance of the Race Village.
- Victoria Embankment (NG2 2JY) - This car parking will be limited and on a first come first served basis.
- Nottingham Forest FC (NG2 5FJ) - The car park at Nottingham Forest FC is available, costing £3 per car. Access to the Nottingham Forest car park will be via Lady Bay Bridge and Pavilion Road.
By Bike
Nottingham is part of the National Cycle Network and has a large number of cycle routes throughout the city. If you are unsure of the best route then visit: www.cyclestreets.net
where you can input your journey details and customise to your preferences. There will be an official bike park area set up on the Race Village but please note that all bikes left will be at your own risk.
By Bus
Due to road closures, some bus services in Nottingham will be affected on the day. Please look on the website for details about the course as well as the Nottingham City Transport website – www.nctx.co.uk and Trent Barton – www.trentbarton.co.uk for further information.
By Tram
On event day there should be a regular tram service in Nottingham. The nearest tram station is Meadows Embankment. If you are coming from outside the city it is recommended that you park at the Clifton Park & Ride site as this is the nearest to the tram stop.
By Train
The Nottingham train station is a 15 minute walk from Victoria Embankment (roughly a mile in distance). Please check all train times with National Rail www.nationalrail.co.uk or telephone 03457 484950.
Park & Ride
There is no shuttle service to the event from the Park & Ride on Queens Drive. To Park & Ride please use one of 7 Tram sites with free parking spaces, for more information and map locations for these sites please visit www.thetram.net/park-and-ride.aspx
Event day logistics
09:30 Half marathon starts
Age Requirements
Entrants must be 17 and older to enter the Half Marathon.
Pacers
There will be pacers at the Half Marathon running at 5-minute intervals between 1:20 and 2:30 and are a great way to help you stay on target.
Cut-off Time
Roads will open 4 hours after the race has started, and any runners still running at this time may be asked to move to paths.
Water Stations
Water stations will be positioned at every 3 mile point along the route.
Fancy Dress
Runners are more than welcome to dress up for the event, but it is recommended that you test out your outfit first to make sure it's suitable and comfortable to run in.
Spectator Info
Spectators are very welcome! You are the guys who create that buzzing atmosphere and so help carry a friend or family member and everyone else from the start line to the finish line.
FAQs
Can I collect my race pack for the Robin Hood Half Marathon on the day of the event?
No, unfortunately you will not be able to collect your race pack on the day on the event. You will either have your race pack posted to you or you can collect it on Friday 22nd or Saturday 23rd.
I cannot collect my race pack within the collection times, can someone else collect my race pack for me?
Yes, someone else can pick up your race pack on your behalf. Please bring proof that your friend/family member asked you to collect their race pack (e.g. text). The collector will be asked to sign for it.
When will I receive my race pack for the Robin Hood Half Marathon?
You can collect your race pack (including a tshirt if you ordered it) from the race village at Victoria Embankment Recreation Ground, The Meadows, Nottingham, NG2 2JY, between 3.30pm-6.30pm on Friday 27th September or between 9.30am-4pm on Saturday 28th.
At what time does the Robin Hood Half Marathon start?
The Half Marathon starts at 9.30am. The Mini Marathon starts at 10am. Your race number is colour-coded and will correspond to a colour-coded start zone, based on your estimated finish time. You will start with runners of a similar pace to you.
Is the Robin Hood Half Marathon family-friendly?
Yes! The Race Village is very family friendly. Entrants to the half must be aged 17 or over and the Mini is open to children as young as 4. Children under the age of 11 must be accompanied by a responsible adult who has also paid to enter the race.
Can I bring my dog to Robin Robin Hood Marathon?
Yes, but please bear in mind that with over 13,000 people, the race village will be extremely busy. Therefore, for the safety of your dog and other runners all we ask is that you keep them on a lead.
Can I run with a buggy at the Robin Hood Half Marathon?
Unfortunately buggies are not permitted along the route.
Reviews
