Robin Hood Half Marathon

One of the most popular city centre road events in the UK, this half marathon takes runners on a picturesque route along Victoria Embankment, River Trent, past Nottingham Castle, Robin Hood statue, The Park and Wollaton Park.

This event is also the largest charity fundraising event in the City raising over £320,000 for charity in 2019.

Perfect for seasoned and new athletes alike, this route is a single-lap, traffic-free, undulating route with just a few small inclines at mile 2, 4 and 6.

The race finishes on Victoria Embankment Recreation ground next to the River Trent.