Run Aintree 5k, 10k & Half Marathon – July 2025

Parking

There will be plenty of parking available on site. Parking will be located directly behind the event village.

By Car

From the South leave the M6 at J21A and join the M62 west. Then leave the M62 at J6 to join the M57 and follow the signs for the races.

From the North

Leave the M6 at J26 and join the M58, following signs for the races.

From Mersey Tunnels

Follow signs for Preston, then for A59, then signs for the races.

By Train

The nearest mainline station to the event site is Liverpool Lime Street, with Liverpool Central Station just a short walk from Lime Street where you can catch a train to Aintree. Aintree Station is directly opposite the event site.

By Bus

The 300, 310, and 345 buses run to and from Liverpool and Aintree.