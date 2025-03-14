Run Aintree 5k, 10k & Half Marathon - December 2025
Run Aintree 5k, 10k & Half Marathon - December 2025
£21.67 - £40
About
Put a bet on yourself and take on Aintree Racecourse, home of the world famous Grand National Steeplechase. Great for runners of all levels, the flat course loops around the racecourse. Come for the finisher's medal or for the chance to experience your own grandstand finish.
Sun, 14 Dec 2025
Liverpool, United Kingdom
4.8(38 Reviews)
The event experience
Where and when
Location
Aintree Racecourse, Ormskirk Rd, Liverpool L9 5AS, UK
Start times
Sunday, 14 Dec 2025
Group of 6: TBCHalf Marathon: 10:00 am10k: 10:45 am10k incl. T-Shirt (+£12): 10:45 am5k: 10:55 am5k incl. T-Shirt (+£12): 10:55 amHalf Marathon incl. T-Shirt (+£12): 11:00 am
Event summary
Here are the distances available for Run Aintree 5k, 10k & Half Marathon - December 2025
Half Marathon
13.1mi
£28
10k
10km
£26
5k
5km
£24
Half Marathon incl. T-Shirt (+£12)
13.1mi
£40
Route information
This route is mapped around Aintree racecourse, with each race holding a different number of laps.
- Half Marathon - 4 Laps
- 10K - 2 Laps
- 5K - 1 Lap
Each mile will be accurately marked out, directing runners as well as informing them of how far they have to go.
There will be marshals stationed throughout the course to keep runners on the right path as well as encourage them to keep going.
Organiser route images
What's included
- Finisher's Medal
- Marshalled course
- Post-race snacks
- Chip-timed results
- Water station
- Bag drop
- Free official event photography
How to get there
Aintree Racecourse, Ormskirk Rd, Liverpool L9 5AS, UKGet full directions
By Train
The nearest train station to the Racecourse is Aintree station, which is just a 6 minute walk away. This station has a direct link to Liverpool Lime Street, which is the nearest mainline station.
Parking
There will be plenty of parking available on site. Parking will be located directly behind the event village.
Event day logistics
10:00 Half Marathon starts
10:45 10k starts
10:55 5k starts
13:00 Race closes
Please arrive at least 45 minutes before the start of your event to allow time for registration and a solid warm up.
Water Station
There will be a water station on each lap of the race, as well as bottled water at the finish.
Cut-off Time
There will be an overall cut-off time of 3 hours for all runners to complete the course.
FAQs
Where can I find results for the Run Aintree 5k, 10k & Half Marathon - December?
Results will be posted on https://www.runthrough.co.uk/results/ shortly after the event.
Can you sign up for the Run Aintree 5k, 10k & Half Marathon - December on the day?
RunThrough does sometimes offer on the day entry if the event is not sold out. However, some of their events do sell out so it's far safer to book ahead of time.
What surface is the course at Run Aintree 5k, 10k & Half Marathon - December
The course takes part on paths around the track, but not on grass.
When will I receive my registration pack for the Run Aintree 5k, 10k & Half Marathon - December?
You will collect your bib number and timing chip at the event. It is recommended that you arrive 45 minutes before the event starts.
What is the minimum age to enter the Run Aintree 5k, 10k & Half Marathon - December?
The minimum ages are; 11 years old for the 5k, 15 years old for the 10k, and 17 years old for the half marathon.
Reviews
4.8
38 reviews
Stunning scenery
Friendly atmosphere
Incredible crowds
£21.67 - £40