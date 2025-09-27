Run Aintree 5k, 10k & Half Marathon - September 2025
Run Aintree 5k, 10k & Half Marathon - September 2025
£21.67 - £40
About
Whizz around a Aintree half marathon, 10k, or 5k race at the world-famous Racecourse. Great for a running race and horserace lovers alike, the flat course takes you around quick loops of the Aintree racecourse. Come for the finisher's medal or for the chance to experience your own grandstand finish.
Group of 6, Half Marathon, Half Marathon incl. T-Shirt (+£12), and 4 more
Sun, 28 Sept 2025
Liverpool, United Kingdom
4.7(87 Reviews)
The event experience
📣
Atmosphere
Based on the number of participants
Where and when
Location
Aintree Racecourse, Ormskirk Rd, Liverpool L9 5AS, UK
Start times
Sunday, 28 Sept 2025
Group of 6: TBCHalf Marathon: 10:00 amHalf Marathon incl. T-Shirt (+£12): 10:00 am10k: 10:45 am10k incl. T-Shirt (+£12): 10:45 am5k: 10:55 am5k incl. T-Shirt (+£12): 10:55 am
Event summary
Here are the distances available for Run Aintree 5k, 10k & Half Marathon - September 2025
Half Marathon
21km
4 Loops
£28
10k
10km
4 Loops
£26
5k
5km
£24
Half Marathon incl. T-Shirt (+£12)
21km
4 Loops
£40
Route information
This route is mapped around Aintree racecourse, with each race holding a different number of laps.
- Half Marathon - 4 Laps
- 10K - 2 Laps
- 5K - 1 Lap
Each mile will be accurately marked out, directing runners as well as informing them of how far they have to go.
There will be marshals stationed throughout the course to keep runners on the right path as well as encourage them to keep going.
What's included
- Finisher's Medal
- Marshalled course
- Post-race snacks
- Chip-timed results
- Water station
- Bag drop
- Free official event photography
How to get there
Aintree Racecourse, Ormskirk Rd, Liverpool L9 5AS, UK
Parking
There will be plenty of parking available on site. Parking will be located directly behind the event village.
By Car
From the South leave the M6 at J21A and join the M62 west. Then leave the M62 at J6 to join the M57 and follow the signs for the races.
From the North
Leave the M6 at J26 and join the M58, following signs for the races.
From Mersey Tunnels
Follow signs for Preston, then for A59, then signs for the races.
By Train
The nearest mainline station to the event site is Liverpool Lime Street, with Liverpool Central Station just a short walk from Lime Street where you can catch a train to Aintree. Aintree Station is directly opposite the event site.
By Bus
The 300, 310, and 345 buses run to and from Liverpool and Aintree.
Event day logistics
10:00 Half Marathon starts
10:45 10k starts
10:55 5k starts
13:00 Race closes
Please arrive at least 45 minutes before the start of your event to allow time for registration and a solid warm up.
Water Station
There will be a water station on each lap of the race, as well as bottled water at the finish.
Cut-off Time
There will be an overall cut-off time of 3 hours for all runners to complete the course.
FAQs
Is there parking near Run Aintree 5k, 10k & Half Marathon - September?
There will be plenty of parking available on site. Parking will be located directly behind the event village.
What is the course terrain at Run Aintree 5k, 10k & Half Marathon - September?
The entire course is on roads and paths, not on grass.
Where can I find results for the Run Aintree 5k, 10k & Half Marathon - September?
You can find your results on the RunThrough results page.
£21.67 - £40