Run Gateshead Hot Chocolate 10k, 5k & 4k Junior Run

This Hot Chocolate Run will take place at the picturesque Derwent Country Park in Gateshead and offers a 10k, 5k & 4k Junior Run for runners to participate in. This event is ideal for all ages and abilities, with a mostly flat course and a mixture of paved footpaths and tracks for the terrain.

All the races start and finish at Swalwell Visitor Centre. The 10k will take in 2 loops of the park, and the 5k consists of 1 loop. The 4k will take in a shorter 4k loop of the park.

All runners will be rewarded with a delicious hot chocolate provided by Blaydon Rugby Club after they finish.