Run Gateshead Sundowner 10k, 5k & 4k Junior Run

This evening race at Derwent Country Park offers 5k, 10k and Junior 4k distances. This trail race will be run on a mixture of surfaces, but is ideal for all abilities - just finish before the sun goes down!

Set in the picturesque Derwentaugh Country Park in Gateshead, the routes will start and finish near the Swalwell Visitor Centre. The 10k is run on paved footpaths and tracks in the park and is mostly flat, taking in 2 loops of the park. The 5k will be 1 loop of the park, and the 4k will consist of 1 4k loop.