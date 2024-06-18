Run Gateshead Sundowner 10k, 5k & 4k Junior Run
1 / 2
Run Gateshead Sundowner 10k, 5k & 4k Junior Run
Not quite ready to book?
Save this event for later and come back to it when you're ready.
£8 - £26
About
This sundowner running event is set in the picturesque Derwent Country Park in Gateshead, offering mixed terrain routes catering to all abilities. With a 10k, 5k and Junior 4k to choose from, this is the perfect opportunity to watch the sun go down as you race to the finish line. Come along for your bespoke finisher's medal.
Junior 4k, 5k and 10k
View details
Wed, 19 Jun 2024
View logistics
Swalwell, United Kingdom
View location
Perks of booking with Let's Do This
Best price guarantee
Official booking partner
We're #1 in customer satisfaction
Invite friends, earn credit
After registering for this event, invite your friends to join you and if it's their first booking on Let's Do This you'll get 5%* off your next event with Run Nation.
Where and when
Location
2 Park Vw, Swalwell, Newcastle upon Tyne NE16 3BW, UK
Start times
Wednesday, 19 Jun 2024
Junior 4k: 6:00 pm5k: 7:00 pm10k: 7:30 pm
Event summary
Here are the distances available for Run Gateshead Sundowner 10k, 5k & 4k Junior Run
10k
10km
£24 - £26
5k
5km
£13 - £15
Junior 4k
4km
£8 - £10
Route information
This evening race at Derwent Country Park offers 5k, 10k and Junior 4k distances. This trail race will be run on a mixture of surfaces, but is ideal for all abilities - just finish before the sun goes down!
Set in the picturesque Derwentaugh Country Park in Gateshead, the routes will start and finish near the Swalwell Visitor Centre. The 10k is run on paved footpaths and tracks in the park and is mostly flat, taking in 2 loops of the park. The 5k will be 1 loop of the park, and the 4k will consist of 1 4k loop.
What's included
- Bespoke finisher's medal
- Optional event T-shirt (additional cost of £12)
- Prizes for top finishers
- Traffic-free routes
- Toilets
- Bag drop
- Parking
- First Aid
- Water stations
- Refreshments
- Distance markers
How to get there
2 Park Vw, Swalwell, Newcastle upon Tyne NE16 3BW, UKGet full directions
Parking
Parking is available at Blaydon RFC.
Event day logistics
18:00 - 19:00 Registration
18:00 Junior 4k starts
19:00 5k starts
19:30 10k starts
Registration
You will find registration near Swalwell Visitor Centre, Hexham Road, Swalwell, Newcastle upon Tyne. This is where you'll pick up your timing chip and race number - no race packs will be sent out in advance.
On-Site Facilities
A bag drop will be available at race HQ. Toilets will be available at Blaydon RFC.
Water Stations
There'll be water stations at the 5k point on the 10k and the finish line for the other races.
Age Requirements
- 10k: 15 and older
- 5k: 11 and older
- Junior 4k: 11 and older
FAQs
Can I run with headphones, prams or dogs at the Run Gateshead Sundowner 10k, 5k & 4k Junior Run?
This race is run under UKA rules, therefore runners are not permitted to wear in-ear headphones, run with prams or dogs.
What are the prizes at the Run Gateshead Sundowner 10k, 5k & 4k Junior Run?
The top 3 men and women overall for both the 5k and 10k will win individual prizes. A team prize is available for the 10k, where the first male and female team (with a minimum of 3 runners in each) will be awarded a prize. For the 4k, the male and female winners of the U13, U15 and U17 age categories will receive a trophy.
Reviews
This event currently has no reviews, why not be the first? You could help someone find their perfect event.
Running in London Parks
£8 - £26