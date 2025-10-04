Run Heaton Park 5k, 10k & Half Marathon - October
£5 - £40
About
Test yourself in one of North England's largest parks in the Run Heaton 5k, 10k, & Half Marathon. Great for runners of all levels, the course explores much of the park including a loop around its small lake. Come for the picturesque environment or for the unique finisher's medal.
Sun, 5 Oct 2025
Manchester, United Kingdom
4.7(93 Reviews)
The event experience
Where and when
Location
Heaton Park, Middleton Rd, Manchester M25 2SW, UK
Start times
Sunday, 5 Oct 2025
Half Marathon: 9:30 amGroup of 6 : 9:30 amHalf Marathon + Event T-Shirt (+£12): 9:30 am10k: 10:00 am10k + Event T-Shirt (+£12): 10:00 am5k: 10:10 am5k + Event T-Shirt (+£12): 10:15 amKids Race: 12:00 pm
Event summary
Here are the distances available for Run Heaton Park 5k, 10k & Half Marathon - October
Half Marathon
13.1mi
£28
5k
5km
£24
10k
10km
£26
Group of 6
£21.67
Route information
Terrain: Paths
Elevation: Undulating
The route gives you the opportunity to explore almost all of this mammoth Park. Notable landmarks include the Park's lake and of course the iconic Heaton Hall country house, the park's main attraction.
The Half Marathon route differs slightly from the 5k and 10k runs, however there will be course marshals throughout to keep you in the right direction.
Organiser route images
What's included
- Bespoke finisher's medal
- Free official event photos
- Post-race goodies
- Refreshment Stations
- Chip-timed results
- Marshalled course
How to get there
Heaton Park, Middleton Rd, Manchester M25 2SW, UKGet full directions
Parking
There will be parking available at the event.
By Car
Use any of the following sat nav postcodes to entrances around the park. In brackets is the estimated walk time from the start line.
- M25 2GT: St Margaret’s Road entrance (12 mins)
- M25 2SW: Middleton Road entrance (10 mins)
- M25 2SW: Smithy Lodge entrance (12 mins)
- M25 0DL: Sheepfoot Lane entrance (12 mins)
- M25 1SS: Metrolink Entrance (14 Mins)
- M25 1JH: Grand Lodge (20 mins)
By Public transport
Metrolink offers Park and Ride car parks right across the tram network which are free to use for Metrolink customers.
The Park and Rides at Bury Interchange, Radcliffe and Whitefield offer a quick and easy way to get to Heaton Park and Bowker Vale stops, both of which are within walking distance of the park. For times visit www.metrolink.co.uk.
Heaton Park is served by the x35, 59, 90, 135, 149, 156, 164 and 484 buses.
Visit www.tfgm.com/buses for more information and use the Route Explorer to plan your bus journey.
Event day logistics
09:30 Half Marathon starts
10:00 10k starts
10:10 5k starts
12:00 Kids Race starts
* Please arrive at least 45 minutes before your scheduled start time in order to ensure a smooth registration process.
Race Pack
Race Packs must be collected on the day of the event, before the start of your race, from registration. Please be aware that you will not receive anything in the post.
Age Requirements
- 5k: All entrants must be 11 years of age or older to participate
- 10k: All entrants must be 15 years of age or older to participate
- Half Marathon: All entrants must be 17 years of age or older to participate
Refreshments
There will be water provided on every lap of the race, and there will also be some finish line goodies up for grabs.
Pictures
There will be a photographer on the course, all photos will be available on Facebook after the race.
Spectator Info
Spectators are strongly encouraged to come along and support the athletes. With the start and finish line in the same place, onlookers will get the opportunity to see the participants and the two most important stages.
Additionally, Heaton Park is great place to explore either during or after the race.
FAQs
Where can I access my results from the Run Heaton Park 5k, 10k & Half Marathon?
Results are published following the race conclusion on www.runheaton.com.
Does the park have catering at the Run Heaton Park 5k, 10k & Half Marathon?
There will be a coffee van on site for spectators to buy hot drinks from throughout the event. Additionally, the park cafe will be open should spectators or competitors wish to buy food.
When can I see the event photographs from the Run Heaton Park 5k, 10k & Half Marathon?
Photographs will be uploaded onto the events page on the RunThrough website after the race.
Reviews
4.7
93 reviews
