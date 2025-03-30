Run Heaton 5k, 10k & Half Marathon - March
Run Heaton 5k, 10k & Half Marathon - March
£5 - £40
4.7
About
Race around the scenic Heaton Park in this 5k, 10k and Half Marathon event. Perfect for experienced athletes or those new to distance running, the course spans around the park and past the historic Heaton Hall. Come for the epic landscape or for the bespoke finisher's medal.
Sun, 30 Mar 2025
Manchester, United Kingdom
4.7(118 Reviews)
Where and when
Location
Heaton Park, Middleton Rd, Manchester M25 2SW, UK
Start times
Sunday, 30 Mar 2025
Half Marathon: 9:30 amGroup of 6: 9:30 amHalf Marathon + Event T-Shirt (+£12): 9:30 am10k: 10:00 am10k + Event T-Shirt (+£12): 10:00 am5k: 10:10 am5k + Event T-Shirt (+£12): 10:10 amKids Race: 12:00 pm
Event summary
Here are the distances available for Run Heaton 5k, 10k & Half Marathon - March
5k
5km
£24
10k
10km
£26
Half Marathon
13.1mi
£28
Group of 6
£21.67
Route information
Terrain: Paths
Elevation: Undulating
The route gives you the opportunity to explore almost all of this mammoth Park. Notable landmarks include the Park's lake and of course the iconic Heaton Hall country house, the park's main attraction.
The Half Marathon route differs slightly from the 5k and 10k runs, however there will be course marshals throughout to keep you in the right direction.
Organiser route images
What's included
- Finisher medal
- Chip timing
- Water stations
- Post-race goodies
- Photos
How to get there
Parking
There will be parking available at the event.
By Car
Use any of the following sat nav postcodes to entrances around the park. In brackets is the estimated walk time from the start line.
- M25 2GT: St Margaret’s Road entrance (12 mins)
- M25 2SW: Middleton Road entrance (10 mins)
- M25 2SW: Smithy Lodge entrance (12 mins)
- M25 0DL: Sheepfoot Lane entrance (12 mins)
- M25 1SS: Metrolink Entrance (14 Mins)
- M25 1JH: Grand Lodge (20 mins)
By Public transport
Metrolink offers Park and Ride car parks right across the tram network which are free to use for Metrolink customers.
The Park and Rides at Bury Interchange, Radcliffe and Whitefield offer a quick and easy way to get to Heaton Park and Bowker Vale stops, both of which are within walking distance of the park. For times visit www.metrolink.co.uk.
Heaton Park is served by the x35, 59, 90, 135, 149, 156, 164 and 484 buses.
Visit www.tfgm.com/buses for more information and use the Route Explorer to plan your bus journey.
Event day logistics
09:30 Half Marathon starts
10:00 10k starts
10:10 5k starts
12:00 Kids race starts
* Please arrive at least 45 minutes before your scheduled start time in order to ensure a smooth registration process.
Race Pack
Race Packs must be collected on the day of the event, before the start of your race, from registration. Please be aware that you will not receive anything in the post.
Age Requirements
-
5k: All entrants must be 11 years of age or older to participate
-
10k: All entrants must be 15 years of age or older to participate
-
Half Marathon: All entrants must be 17 years of age or older to participate
Refreshments
There will be water provided on every lap of the race, and there will also be some finish line goodies up for grabs.
Pictures
There will be a photographer on the course, all photos will be available on the website after the race.
Spectator Info
Spectators are instrumental in contributing to the overall atmosphere of the day and strongly encouraged to come along.
With the start and finish line at the same place, this course is perfect for those wishing to support friends and family.
FAQs
Where can I access my results from the Run Heaton 5k, 10k & Half Marathon?
Results are published following the race conclusion on www.runheaton.com.
Is there somewhere to park at the Run Heaton Park 5k, 10k and Half Marathon?
Yes, there will be parking at the event.
When can I see the event photographs from the Run Heaton Park 5k, 10k and Half Marathon?
Photographs will be uploaded on the events page on the website after the race.
Reviews
4.7
118 reviews
