Run Redditch 10k, Half Marathon & Kids Race 2024
About
Returning to Arrow Valley Country Park, Run Redditch 2024 is set to be another fantastic year of summer racing. With a 10k, half marathon and kids race, there's something for everyone. You'll be treated to stunning parkland views and a custom event medal.
10k, 10k + Event T-Shirt (£12) , Group of 6, and 3 more
Sun, 16 Jun 2024
Redditch, United Kingdom
4.4(92 Reviews)
The event experience
Where and when
Location
Arrow Valley Country Park, Battens Dr, Redditch B98 0LJ, UK
Start times
Sunday, 16 Jun 2024
10k: 9:00 am10k + Event T-Shirt (£12) : 9:00 amGroup of 6: 9:00 amHalf Marathon : 9:05 amHalf Marathon + Event T-Shirt (£12): 9:05 amKids Race: 11:30 am
Event summary
Here are the distances available for Run Redditch 10k, Half Marathon & Kids Race 2024
10k
10km
£28
Half Marathon
21.1km
£30
10k + Event T-Shirt (£12)
10km
£40
Half Marathon + Event T-Shirt (£12)
21.1km
£42
Route information
Elevation: Hilly
Terrain: Paths / Trails
Route Type: Loop
Both distances will enjoy a route exploring Arrow Valley Country Park, with panoramic views across the river Arrow and surrounding parkland.
The Half Marathon will follow 6 laps of the course, and the 10k will follow 3 laps of the course.
Both courses will be accurately distance marked, with marshals along the way to keep you on track and motivated all the way to the finish line.
Organiser route images
What's included
- Chip timed results
- Finisher's medal
- Marshalled Course
- Post-race snacks and refreshments
How to get there
Arrow Valley Country Park, Battens Dr, Redditch B98 0LJ, UK
Parking
Arrow Valley Country Park has three car parks available for use.
Event day logistics
09:00 10k starts
09:05 Half Marathon starts
11:30 Kids race starts
12:00 Cut-off time for Half Marathon and 10k
*Please arrive at least 45 minutes before the scheduled start time in order to ensure a smooth registration process, and to allow time to attach your race number, drop your bag and warm up.
Race Pack
Race Packs must be collected on the day of the event, before the start of your race, from registration. Please be aware that you will not receive anything in the post.
Age Requirements
Half Marathon runners must be aged 17 and over, 10k runners must be aged 15 and over.
Bag Drop
There will be a secure bag drop area at Race HQ where your belongings can be left. RunThrough asks that you bring as little baggage as possible and leave any valuables at home. To use the bag drop, tear off the tag from the bottom of your race number and attach it to your bag.
Headphones
It is not recommended that you wear headphones during the race as you will need to stay alert to what is going on around you, e.g. pedestrians using the public pathways. You also want to be able to hear the encouragement from the marshals and spectators.
Race Results
Your race timings will be published on the RunThrough results page after the race. Please ensure that you wear your running bib as the chip used for your timing will be attached to this.
Cut-off
Please ensure that you can complete your course within 3 hours as this is the cut-off time for all events on the day.
Toilets
There are portable toilets located at the event village.
FAQs
Will there be toilets at the Run Redditch 10k and Half Marathon?
Of course, there will be toilets at the event village.
How will I receive my race pack for the Run Redditch 10k and Half Marathon?
All race packs must be collected on the day of the event, before the start of the race. Please note that no race packs will be posted.
Will there be a bag drop at the Run Redditch 10k and Half Marathon?
There will be a secure bag drop area at Race HQ where your belongings can be left. RunThrough asks that you bring as little baggage as possible and leave any valuables at home. To use the bag drop, tear off the tag from the bottom of your race number and attach it to your bag.
When is the cut-off time for the Run Redditch 10k and Half Marathon?
The cut-off time for the event is 3 hours, meaning all participants must finish their event by 12:00.
Reviews
4.4
92 reviews
£5 - £42