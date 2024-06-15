Run Redditch 10k, Half Marathon & Kids Race 2024

09:00 10k starts

09:05 Half Marathon starts

11:30 Kids race starts

12:00 Cut-off time for Half Marathon and 10k

*Please arrive at least 45 minutes before the scheduled start time in order to ensure a smooth registration process, and to allow time to attach your race number, drop your bag and warm up.

Race Pack

Race Packs must be collected on the day of the event, before the start of your race, from registration. Please be aware that you will not receive anything in the post.

Age Requirements

Half Marathon runners must be aged 17 and over, 10k runners must be aged 15 and over.

Bag Drop

There will be a secure bag drop area at Race HQ where your belongings can be left. RunThrough asks that you bring as little baggage as possible and leave any valuables at home. To use the bag drop, tear off the tag from the bottom of your race number and attach it to your bag.

Headphones

It is not recommended that you wear headphones during the race as you will need to stay alert to what is going on around you, e.g. pedestrians using the public pathways. You also want to be able to hear the encouragement from the marshals and spectators.

Race Results

Your race timings will be published on the RunThrough results page after the race. Please ensure that you wear your running bib as the chip used for your timing will be attached to this.

Cut-off

Please ensure that you can complete your course within 3 hours as this is the cut-off time for all events on the day.

Toilets

There are portable toilets located at the event village.