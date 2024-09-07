Run Scotland Strathclyde Autumn Half Marathon, 10k & 5k

08:30 - 09:30 Registration

10:00 Half marathon starts

10:15 10k starts

10:30 5k starts

*Participants are advised to arrive between 45 and 60 minutes before their race starts to leave enough time to register and warm up.

Race Packs

All race packs including numbers and chips must be collected on the day from registration in Strathclyde Country Park. Nothing will be sent out in advance to participants.

More detailed race instructions and information will be emailed to participants 3 days before the event.

Age Requirements

All entrants must be the following ages to take part in the event:

5k: All entrants must be 11 or older to participate

10k: All entrants must be 15 years or older to participate

Half Marathon: All entrants must be 17 or older to participate

Bag Drop

There'll be a bag drop where you'll be able to leave your bag at race HQ whilst you race.

On-Site Facilities

Refreshments will be available at race HQ. There are public toilets and changing rooms available in Strathclyde Country Park.