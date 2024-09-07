Run Scotland Strathclyde Autumn Half Marathon, 10k & 5k
Run Scotland Strathclyde Autumn Half Marathon, 10k & 5k
About
Half Marathon, 10k and 5k
Sun, 8 Sept 2024
Motherwell, United Kingdom
Where and when
Location
Hamilton Rd, Motherwell ML1, UK
Start times
Sunday, 8 Sept 2024
Half Marathon: 10:00 am10k: 10:15 am5k: 10:30 am
Event summary
Here are the distances available for Run Scotland Strathclyde Autumn Half Marathon, 10k & 5k
Half Marathon
13.1mi
£28 - £30
10k
10km
£22 - £24
5k
5km
£13 - £15
Route information
Strathclyde Country Park is situated on 400 hectares of rolling countryside in the valley of the River Clyde, with this run course lying over endless stretches of mature woodlands and rough wetlands. This event offers 5k, 10k and half marathon distances, so caters to all types of runners.
Spanning 4 laps over flat ground, the half marathon is the perfect opportunity to try out the distance for the first time on the roads and paths around the park. The 10k and 5k will follow similar routes, but with less laps.
What's included
- Bespoke finisher's medal
- Optional event T-shirt (additional cost of £12)
- Individual prizes
- Chip-timing
- Distance markers
- Toilets
How to get there
Hamilton Rd, Motherwell ML1, UK
Parking
There will be on-site parking available.
By Public Transport
The X11 First Express runs direct from Buchanan Bus Station in central Glasgow to Strathclyde Country Park.
Other bus routes that serve the park are 41, 201 Lanarkshire, 240X, 241X 253 and 266.
Event day logistics
08:30 - 09:30 Registration
10:00 Half marathon starts
10:15 10k starts
10:30 5k starts
*Participants are advised to arrive between 45 and 60 minutes before their race starts to leave enough time to register and warm up.
Race Packs
All race packs including numbers and chips must be collected on the day from registration in Strathclyde Country Park. Nothing will be sent out in advance to participants.
More detailed race instructions and information will be emailed to participants 3 days before the event.
Age Requirements
All entrants must be the following ages to take part in the event:
- 5k: All entrants must be 11 or older to participate
- 10k: All entrants must be 15 years or older to participate
- Half Marathon: All entrants must be 17 or older to participate
Bag Drop
There'll be a bag drop where you'll be able to leave your bag at race HQ whilst you race.
On-Site Facilities
Refreshments will be available at race HQ. There are public toilets and changing rooms available in Strathclyde Country Park.
FAQs
Will I receive more race information in the lead up to Run Scotland Strathclyde Autumn Half Marathon, 10k & 5k?
You will receive information and instructions by email approximately 3 days before the race. It is important that your email account is accessible to you and that you check for the email before the race.
Will there be water stations along the Run Scotland Strathclyde Half Marathon, 10k & 5k routes?
Yes, there will be water stations every lap point (3 miles).
Are there age restrictions for the Run Scotland Strathclyde Half Marathon, 10k & 5k?
A: Yes. All runners for the half marathon must be 17 or older. Participants in the 10k must be at least 15 years old and for the 5k, they must be aged 11 or older.
£13 - £30