Run to the Sea Bournemouth 2024

Times subject to change

06:45 - 07:45 Race registration

07:30 - 08:00 Staggered start

17:00 Final cut-off time

Final start times will be confirmed at least one week before race day. Approach the start area 10 mins before your start time and the start line team will call you forward.

Race Packs

Registration and race pack collection will start at 6:45am at Moors Valley Country Park.

Bag Drop

A bag drop van will be stationed right next to the start line. Your race number will have a tear-off baggage label on the bottom – you must label any bags that are dropped off with this.

Aid Stations

There will be four aid stations on the course, spread approximately 10k apart. It is mandatory to visit each checkpoint, regardless of whether you require water/ food.

Athletes may have their own personal nutrition delivered to checkpoints 3 & 4 ahead of time by dropping it in the designated box at the starting line - this is a FREE service. PLEASE NOTE: Personal nutrition must be dropped off by 7:45am.

Cut-Off Times

The cut-off time for this event is 9 hours from the latest start time at 08:00. This means the earlier you start, the more time you get. Each checkpoint will have its own cut-off time and athletes will be required to retire if they fall behind this time.

Age Requirements

All participants must be 20 years of age or older on race day.

Toilets

There will be toilets available at the start and finish lines as well as at numerous points on the course.

Mandatory Kit