Run Whitstable & Herne Bay Summer 5k, 10k and Half Marathon

Experience the ultimate summer run with this event in the picturesque seaside town of Whitstable. Offering a half marathon, 10k, 5k and kids' 1.5k, this is the perfect day out for the whole family.

The course begins and ends at Hampton Pier, taking runners east along the coastline to Whitstable. Runners will then turn around and head to the finish.

The course is a flat, fast run along the waterfront. The 5k route turns to head back soon after the 2.5k point and heads back along the beachfront. The 10k continues to the 5k point before turning back. For the half marathon, there will be an initial 1.1k section out towards Hampton and Herne Bay before runners return to the start to do the full 10k section twice.