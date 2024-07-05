Run Whitstable & Herne Bay Summer 5k, 10k and Half Marathon
1 / 4
1 +
Run Whitstable & Herne Bay Summer 5k, 10k and Half Marathon
Not quite ready to book?
Save this event for later and come back to it when you're ready.
Booked 3 times in the last week
£10 - £25
4.3
Booked 3 times in the last week
About
Feel the wind in your hair and the sun on your face as you take on this race along the Kent coast. Great for runners of all levels, the course starts at Hampton Pier and heads along the coastline to Whitstable. Come for the sea views and fantastic finisher's medal.
Half Marathon, 10k, 5k, and 1 more
View details
Sat, 6 Jul 2024
View logistics
Herne Bay, United Kingdom
View location
4.3(84 Reviews)
All reviews
Perks of booking with Let's Do This
Best price guarantee
Official booking partner
We're #1 in customer satisfaction
The event experience
📣
Atmosphere
Based on the number of participants
😍
Scenery
Based on location and reviews
Invite friends, earn credit
After registering for this event, invite your friends to join you and if it's their first booking on Let's Do This you'll get 5%* off your next event with The Fix Events.
Where and when
Location
Hampton Pier Recreation Ground, Herne Bay, UK
Start times
Saturday, 6 Jul 2024
Half Marathon: 9:30 am10k: 10:00 am5k: 10:00 am1.5k Kids Run: 11:15 am
Event summary
Here are the distances available for Run Whitstable & Herne Bay Summer 5k, 10k and Half Marathon
10k
10km
£22
5k
5km
£22
1.5k Kids Run
1.5km
£10
Half Marathon
13.1mi
£25
Route information
Experience the ultimate summer run with this event in the picturesque seaside town of Whitstable. Offering a half marathon, 10k, 5k and kids' 1.5k, this is the perfect day out for the whole family.
The course begins and ends at Hampton Pier, taking runners east along the coastline to Whitstable. Runners will then turn around and head to the finish.
The course is a flat, fast run along the waterfront. The 5k route turns to head back soon after the 2.5k point and heads back along the beachfront. The 10k continues to the 5k point before turning back. For the half marathon, there will be an initial 1.1k section out towards Hampton and Herne Bay before runners return to the start to do the full 10k section twice.
Organiser route images
What's included
- Finisher's medal
- Chip-timed results
- Marshalled course
- Water stations
- Aid stations
- Bag drop
How to get there
Hampton Pier Recreation Ground, Herne Bay, UKGet full directions
Parking
The event hub is based at Herne Bay. Please note the car park is limited in space so try and park on Hampton Pier Avenue to help avoid congestion.
By Train
Herne Bay Railway station is the closest and around a 10-15 minute walk.
Event day logistics
08:00 - 09:50 Registration
09:30 Half Marathon starts
10:00 5k and 10k starts
11:15 Kid's Run starts
Race Pack
You will receive an email in advance of the race with your race number and details. You will then collect your race pack at registration. The chip will be on the race number which must be placed on an outer garment.
Bag Drop
There will be a bag drop at the event village where you may leave your belongings while you run.
Reviews
4.3
84 reviews
Running in London Parks
£10 - £25