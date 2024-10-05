Run Yorkshire Roundhay October Half Marathon, 10k & 5K

This event's venue is Roundhay Park in Leeds, West Yorkshire, one of the biggest city parks in Europe. With more than 700 acres of parkland, lakes, woodland and gardens, it's the ideal setting for a friendly spring half marathon or 10k.

Starting from Mansion Lane, half marathon runners will complete 1 lap of the park, passing the lake and challenging themselves with a climb up to the Mansion House. 10k runners will complete 2 laps of the course, whilst 5k runners will complete 1 lap. The course is multi-terrain and slightly undulating.