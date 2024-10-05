Run Yorkshire Roundhay October Half Marathon, 10k & 5K
Run Yorkshire Roundhay October Half Marathon, 10k & 5K
Come along to Roundhay Park in Leeds, West Yorkshire, one of the biggest city parks in Europe. Explore the 700 acres of parkland, lakes, woodland and gardens with a half marathon, 10k or 5k. Come along to enjoy the lovely scenery and claim your bespoke finisher's medal.
Half Marathon, 10k and 5k
Sun, 6 Oct 2024
Leeds, United Kingdom
The event experience
Where and when
Ram Wood House, Mansion Ln, Roundhay, Leeds LS8 2HL, UK
Sunday, 6 Oct 2024
Half Marathon: 9:30 am10k: 10:00 am5k: 10:15 am
Half Marathon
13.1mi
£26 - £28
10k
10km
£22 - £24
5k
5km
£13 - £15
Route information
This event's venue is Roundhay Park in Leeds, West Yorkshire, one of the biggest city parks in Europe. With more than 700 acres of parkland, lakes, woodland and gardens, it's the ideal setting for a friendly spring half marathon or 10k.
Starting from Mansion Lane, half marathon runners will complete 1 lap of the park, passing the lake and challenging themselves with a climb up to the Mansion House. 10k runners will complete 2 laps of the course, whilst 5k runners will complete 1 lap. The course is multi-terrain and slightly undulating.
What's included
- Finisher's medal
- Optional event T-shirt (additional cost of £12)
- Prizes for top finishers
- Water stations
- Distance-marked course
- Toilets
- Parking
- First Aid
- Bag drop
How to get there
Ram Wood House, Mansion Ln, Roundhay, Leeds LS8 2HL, UK
By Car
Roundhay Park is a 13-minute drive from the centre of Leeds via Princes Ave.
By Public Transport
From the centre of Leeds, you can catch the 12 bus towards Roundhay, alighting at Roundhay Park.
Event day logistics
08:30 - 09:30 Registration
09:30 Half marathon starts
10:00 10k starts
10:15 5k starts
Pre-Event Information & Race Packs
You will receive information and instructions by email approximately 3 days before the race.
Please be aware race numbers will not be posted out - these are to be collected on the day from the registration point on Mansion Lane.
Age Requirements
- 5k: 11 and older
- 10k: 15 and older
- Half marathon: 17 and older
Water Stations
Water stations will be available every 5k on the 10k course and every 3k on the half marathon course. Water will be available on the 5k course at the finish line.
FAQs
Is there a cut-off time for the Run Yorkshire Roundhay October Half Marathon, 10k & 5k?
Guideline times to complete the events are 1 hour 30 minutes for the 10k and 3 hours for the half marathon.
Will there be changing facilities at the Run Yorkshire Roundhay October Half Marathon, 10k & 5k?
No, there will be no changing facilities at the event venue. However, toilets will be available.
£13 - £28