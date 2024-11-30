Running Tribe Series - Course 2

08:00 Event Starts

17:00 Event Ends

Please note: Participants are not tied to the distance they sign up for, they can run any of the distances on the day.

Age Requirements

Entrants must be 16 and over in order to participate.

Qualifying Ability

All are welcome if you can run or walk 10k.

Pacers

Pacers are allowed at any stage of the race.

Aid Station

There will be an aid station on the course, stocked with food and drinks, but if there is anything additional runners wish to bring that can be left in your drop bags.

Kit

You will need the following items for this run:

Water bottle capable of carrying a minimum of 500ml

Fully charged mobile phone

Head torch

Warm Hat

Own Cup

Jacket and gloves

If any items are not needed every loop they can be left in your drop bag at the start/finish.

Bag Drop

Due to the looped nature of the course, runners will be able to leave a large drop bag at the start/finish and get the opportunity to test out different shoes, backpack, and nutrition.

Awards

Prizes for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place Male and Female for 10k, Half Marathon and Ultra Marathon, also Male and Female over 40, 50, 60, 70.