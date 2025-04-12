09:00 Half Marathon starts

09:30 10k starts

09:40 5k starts

11:30 Junior Race starts

12:30 Event ends

*Please arrive at least 45-60 minutes before the start of your race to allow plenty of time to park, register, collect your race pack, attach your race number, drop your bag, and warm up.

Race Pack

Race packs must be collected on the day of the event, before the start of your race, from registration. Please be aware that you will not receive anything in the post.

Age Requirements

5k - 11 and older

10k - 15 and older

Half Marathon - 17 and older

Bag Drop

There will be a secure area where bags can be left, though it is recommended that you bring as little baggage as possible. Your bag tag is attached to your race number which you can tear off and attach to your bag.

Refreshments

There will be water stations at the 5k point of the race and at the finish where flapjacks and bananas will be waiting for finishers.

Race Rules

It is not recommended that you wear headphones during the race so you stay alert to what is going on around you and hear the encouragement from marshals and spectators. There will also be pedestrians on the paths you'll be running who you'll need to be aware of.

On-Site Facilities

There will be portable toilets available at the event village for use.

Race Results

Your race timings will be published on RunThrough results page after the race.