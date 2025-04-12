RunThrough Cannock Chase Running Festival April 2025 - 5k, 10k, Half Marathon and Junior Race
£5 - £40
About
Trail in and around the charming woodlands of Cannock Chase Forest in this incredible running festival brought to you by RunThrough. With a variety of distances to choose from, this is perfect for all abilities. Come for the scenic greenery or for your bespoke finisher's medal!
Group of 6 Booking, Half Marathon, Half Marathon + £12 Event T-Shirt, and 5 more
Sun, 13 Apr 2025
Staffordshire, United Kingdom
The event experience
Where and when
Location
Cannock Chase Forest WS15 2UZ, UK
Start times
Sunday 13 Apr 2025
Group of 6 Booking: TBCHalf Marathon: 9:00 amHalf Marathon + £12 Event T-Shirt: 9:00 am10k: 9:30 am10k + £12 Event T-Shirt: 9:30 am5k: 9:40 am5k + £12 Event T-Shirt: 9:40 amJunior Race: 11:30 am
Event summary
Here are the distances available for RunThrough Cannock Chase Running Festival April 2025 - 5k, 10k, Half Marathon and Junior Race
Half Marathon
13.1mi
£28
10k
10km
£26
5k
5km
£24
5k + £12 Event T-Shirt
5km
£36
Route information
This undulating course takes runners in and around the stunning woodland of Cannock Chase Forest for a variety of distances, with a junior race, 5k, 10k and half marathon . This event venue is unique, as it formerly hosted the 2022 Commonwealth Games mountain biking competition, and is located in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.
Each course will be clearly way-marked with arrows, signs and distance markers. There will also be marshals stationed throughout the course to ensure you run in the correct direction of to cheer you on your way. The terrain will be a mixture of dirt trails, gravel and tarmac.
What's included
- Finisher's medal
- Timed results
- Event photography
- Post-race goodies and refreshments
- Online results
- Free parking
- Course marshals
- Way-marked route
How to get there
Cannock Chase Forest WS15 2UZ, UKGet full directions
Parking
There will be free parking available at the concert site. Please do note that if you wish to stay at the forest after the event, you must move your car to the main venue car park.
By Train
The closest train station to Cannock Chase Forest is Rugeley Town, which is located at 2.7 miles away. If you are travelling by train, and travel light, you could jog to the start line to warm up.
Event day logistics
09:00 Half Marathon starts
09:30 10k starts
09:40 5k starts
11:30 Junior Race starts
12:30 Event ends
*Please arrive at least 45-60 minutes before the start of your race to allow plenty of time to park, register, collect your race pack, attach your race number, drop your bag, and warm up.
Race Pack
Race packs must be collected on the day of the event, before the start of your race, from registration. Please be aware that you will not receive anything in the post.
Age Requirements
- 5k - 11 and older
- 10k - 15 and older
- Half Marathon - 17 and older
Bag Drop
There will be a secure area where bags can be left, though it is recommended that you bring as little baggage as possible. Your bag tag is attached to your race number which you can tear off and attach to your bag.
Refreshments
There will be water stations at the 5k point of the race and at the finish where flapjacks and bananas will be waiting for finishers.
Race Rules
It is not recommended that you wear headphones during the race so you stay alert to what is going on around you and hear the encouragement from marshals and spectators. There will also be pedestrians on the paths you'll be running who you'll need to be aware of.
On-Site Facilities
There will be portable toilets available at the event village for use.
Race Results
Your race timings will be published on RunThrough results page after the race.
FAQs
Where can I find results for the Cannock Chase Running Festival 2025?
You can find your results on the RunThrough results page after the race.
Is there somewhere safe I can leave my bag for the Cannock Chase Running Festival 2025?
Yes, there is a secure area where you can leave your baggage. Please try to bring as little with you only essentials for the race.
Will there be somewhere for me to park at the Cannock Chase Running Festival 2025?
There will be free parking available at the concert site. Please do note that if you wish to stay at the forest after the event, you must move your car to the main venue car park.
£5 - £40