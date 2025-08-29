RunThrough Carsington Water Half Marathon & 10k - August
RunThrough Carsington Water Half Marathon & 10k - August
£21.67 - £40
About
Take on this stunning running event at Carsington Water. This undulating trail race will display fantastic views of the surrounding countryside. With a choice of either a 10k or Half Marathon route, this event is perfect for all abilities.
Sat, 30 Aug 2025
Derbyshire, United Kingdom
Where and when
Location
Carsington Water, United Kingdom
Start times
Saturday, 30 Aug 2025
Group of 6: TBCHalf Marathon: 9:30 amHalf Marathon + £12 Event T-Shirt: 9:30 am10k: 10:00 am10k + £12 Event T-Shirt: 10:00 am
Event summary
Here are the distances available for RunThrough Carsington Water Half Marathon & 10k - August
Half Marathon
13.1mi
£28
10k
10km
£26
10k + £12 Event T-Shirt
10km
£38
Half Marathon + £12 Event T-Shirt
13.1mi
£40
Route information
Terrain: Trails Elevation: Undulating
Take in the fantastic scenery of Carsington water this summer. Tackle the trails as you traverse either the 10k or Half Marathon routes. The 10k will be a complete full loop of the reservoir. The Half marathon will be an out-and-back followed by a loop of the reservoir. Come for the marvellous scenery and a fantastic day of running.
What's included
- Finisher's medals
- Free event photographs
- Chip-timed results
- Post-race goodies
How to get there
Carsington Water, United Kingdom
Parking
There will be plenty of pay and display parking on site. It is recommended to use the largest car park which is located behind the event village
Event day logistics
09:30 Half Marathon starts
10:00 10k starts
Age Requirements
- 10k: Participants must be 15 years or older to participate.
- Half Marathon: Participants must be 17 years or older to participate.
Race Packs
Race Packs must be collected on the day of the event, before the start of your race, from registration. Please be aware that you will not receive anything in the post.
Starting locations
The Half Marathon will start and finish at the event village, the 10k will start at Millfields and end in the event village.
FAQs
Where does the 10k start at Carsington Water Half Marathon & 10k?
The 10k will start near Millfields car park at Carsington water.
How old do I have to be to participate in the Carsington Water Half Marathon & 10k?
Participants must be 15 years or older for the 10k and 17 years or older for the Half Marathon.
Is there parking at the Carsington Water Half Marathon & 10k?
Yes, there is pay and display parking available.
Running in London Parks
£21.67 - £40