RunThrough Chase the Sun Tatton 10k & 5k - July 2025
1 / 14
11 +
RunThrough Chase the Sun Tatton 10k & 5k - July 2025
Not quite ready to book?
Save this event for later and come back to it when you're ready.
£20 - £37
About
Cruise around Tatton Park in Cheshire in this midweek, evening race. Perfect for new and experienced runners alike, runners will love this fast and undulating course for a summer evening's run. Come for the awesome finisher's medal, a shot at a PB, and the beautiful route.
10k, Group of 6 Booking, 10k + T-Shirt (£12), and 2 more
View details
Wed, 23 Jul 2025
View logistics
Knutsford, United Kingdom
View location
4.8(34 Reviews)
All reviews
Perks of booking with Let's Do This
Best price guarantee
Official booking partner
We're #1 in customer satisfaction
Invite friends, earn credit
After registering for this event, invite your friends to join you and if it's their first booking on Let's Do This you'll get 5%* off your next event with RunThrough.
Where and when
Location
Tatton Park, Tatton Park Tatton Park, Knutsford WA16 6SG, UK
Start times
Wednesday, 23 Jul 2025
10k: 7:15 pmGroup of 6 Booking: 7:15 pm10k + T-Shirt (£12): 7:15 pm5k: 7:35 pm5k + T-Shirt (£12): 7:35 pm
Event summary
Here are the distances available for RunThrough Chase the Sun Tatton 10k & 5k - July 2025
10k
10km
£25
Group of 6 Booking
£20
5k
5km
£22
10k + T-Shirt (£12)
10km
£37
Route information
This fast and undulating closed-road race takes runners through the stunning Tatton Park in Cheshire.
Runners will be cheered along by marshals as they race to beat the sun down.
What's included
- Finisher's Medal
- Chip-timed results
- Marshalled course
- Refreshment station
- Aid station
- Free official event photos
How to get there
Tatton Park, Tatton Park Tatton Park, Knutsford WA16 6SG, UKGet full directions
By Car
Entrants should enter Tatton Park from Ashley Road, after turning off Mereside Road.
*Please Note this is not a usual entrance to the park. There will be marshals at the entrance.
Tatton Park is signposted from the M56 and M6. Once you reach the Knutsford area it is recommended you use the postcode WA16 6QQ.
By Train
The entrance to the park is half a mile from Knutsford Railway station.
Parking
There is limited parking available so please car share wherever possible.
By Bike
Bike racks will be available both the main entrances to the park.
Event day logistics
15:45 - 18:45 Race Pack collection
19:15 10k starts
19:35 5k starts
20:30 Event ends
*Please arrive in plenty of time to complete the registration process.
Race Pack
Race Packs must be collected on the day of the event, before the start of your race, from registration. Please be aware that you will not receive anything in the post.
Age Requirements
Runners must be at least 15 years old to take part in this 10k and 11 and older to enter the 5k.
Refreshments
There will be water provided at the 5k point of the race as well as at the finish line.
FAQs
Where can I find my race photos from the Chase the Sun Tatton 10k & 5k?
Race photos will be available on RunThrough's website after the event.
Where can I find my results from the Chase the Sun Tatton 10k & 5k?
Results will be uploaded to www.tatton10k.com after the race.
Where will the refreshments be for the Chase the Sun Tatton 10k & 5k?
There will be water at the 5k point of the race as well as fruit and flapjacks at the finish line.
How do I collect my race pack at the Chase the Sun Tatton 10k & 5k?
Race packs will be available for collection between 5:45 - 6:45 at the race site.
Reviews
4.8
34 reviews
Running in London Parks
£20 - £37