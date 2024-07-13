RunThrough Newcastle Half Marathon & 10k
RunThrough Newcastle Half Marathon & 10k
Not quite ready to book?
Save this event for later and come back to it when you're ready.
Booked 20 times in the last week
£21.67 - £42
Booked 20 times in the last week
About
Take on a summertime half marathon or 10k at the iconic home of the Newcastle Falcons. With a closed-road route taking in country lanes and a mixture of flat and undulating sections, this is ideal for a variety of runners. Come along to claim your finisher's medal.
Half Marathon, 10k, Half Marathon inc T-Shirt (+£12), and 2 more
View details
Sun, 14 Jul 2024
View logistics
Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom
View location
Perks of booking with Let's Do This
Best price guarantee
Official booking partner
We're #1 in customer satisfaction
The event experience
📣
Atmosphere
Based on the number of participants
Invite friends, earn credit
After registering for this event, invite your friends to join you and if it's their first booking on Let's Do This you'll get 5%* off your next event with RunThrough.
Where and when
Location
11 Brunton Rd, Kenton Bank Foot, Newcastle upon Tyne NE13 8AF, UK
Start times
Sunday, 14 Jul 2024
Half Marathon: 9:00 am10k: 9:00 amHalf Marathon inc T-Shirt (+£12): 9:00 am10k inc T-Shirt (+£12): 9:00 amGroup Booking (6 people): 9:00 am
Event summary
Here are the distances available for RunThrough Newcastle Half Marathon & 10k
Half Marathon
13.1mi
£30
10k
10km
£28
Half Marathon inc T-Shirt (+£12)
13.1mi
£42
10k inc T-Shirt (+£12)
10km
£40
Route information
This brand-new event for 2024 will start and finish at the iconic home of the Newcastle Falcons, Kingston Park. Featuring a 10k and half marathon, there's something for all abilities of runner.
The route is a closed-road circuit on country lanes, with a mixture of flat and undulating sections taking in the beautiful countryside around Newcastle Airport and Dinnington.
This event is in partnership with Newcastle Frontrunners, Newcastle’s biggest inclusive running club which welcomes all sections of the community, with an emphasis on the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer + (LGBTQ+) communities and their allies. NRF will be using the event as part of their Pride Month awareness campaign to complement their other events in July.
Organiser route images
What's included
- Finisher's medal
- Chip timing
- Refreshment station
- Aid station
- Free official event photography
How to get there
11 Brunton Rd, Kenton Bank Foot, Newcastle upon Tyne NE13 8AF, UKGet full directions
Parking
There is parking available on-site and in local parking facilities within walking distance of Kingston Park.
By Public Transport
Kingston Park & Bankfoot Metro stations are both within a 5-minute walk of the event venue.
Event day logistics
09:00 Event starts
12:00 Half marathon cut-off time
Race Packs
Race Packs must be collected on the day of the event, before the start of your race, from registration. Please be aware that you will not receive anything in the post.
Age Requirements
All entrants must be the following ages to enter each distance:
- 10k: 15 and over
- Half Marathon: 17 and over
Cut-Off Time
There is a 3 hour cut-off time for the half marathon due to road closures.
Refreshments
There will be a water station available on every lap of the course and at the finish where there will be water and post-race goodies.
FAQs
When will I get my race results for the Newcastle Half Marathon & 10k?
Results will be available on the RunThrough website immediately after the race.
Where can I find photos from the Newcastle Half Marathon & 10k?
Event photography will be available on the RunThrough website after the race.
Reviews
This event currently has no reviews, why not be the first? You could help someone find their perfect event.
Running in London Parks
£21.67 - £42